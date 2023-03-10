New Haven candidate forum
Candidates in New Haven’s contested races participated in a forum March 7 at New Haven’s American Legion Hall. The candidates running for Mayor are Jason Addison and Keith Strobel, for Ward 1 Alderman are Gary Rustige, David Burke and Josh Lange and for Ward 2 Alderman are Jacqueline Brown and Patrick Holliday. Dan Leslie is the only candidate running for Municipal Judge in New Haven. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Voters in New Haven on Tuesday got to hear directly from two mayoral candidates as well as five aldermen candidates. 

The candidates spoke at a forum organized by the New Haven Area Chamber of Commerce and held at the American Legion Post 366.