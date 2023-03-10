Voters in New Haven on Tuesday got to hear directly from two mayoral candidates as well as five aldermen candidates.
The candidates spoke at a forum organized by the New Haven Area Chamber of Commerce and held at the American Legion Post 366.
The two candidates running for mayor are Jason Addison and Keith Strobel. The winner of that race will replace Mayor George Panhorst Jr., who is not seeking reelection. Both men previously served on the Board of Aldermen.
Running in the city’s Ward 1 alderman seat currently held by Addison are Gary Rustige, David Burke and Josh Lang.
There are two candidates running in the Ward 2 race, Jacqueline Brown, who was appointed to the seat vacated by former Alderman Mark Wehner following his resignation in November, and Patrick Holliday.
The candidates fielded questions on a variety of topics, including reforming public comment periods at meetings, economic development and more during the nearly two-hour long forum. The candidates also touted their past experiences and years living in the New Haven community.
“I don’t necessarily have an agenda, I just want common sense and what’s best for the town, that’s why I decided to run,” said Lang, who said he had been a resident for over 30 years.
Meanwhile, Brown said she had been living in New Haven for 17 years.
“I recently retired from the New Haven Police Department after 10 years of service here,” Brown said. “I also was on the Park Board, so I have a little bit of experience with some of this stuff. I would like to see some growth and some change within our town, and for the better.”
Gary Rustige, also running in Ward 1, said he is a more recent arrival in New Haven, but like Brown also cited his service on the Park Board, as well as his business experience, as qualifications for a Board of Aldermen seat.
“I have over 40 years experience in the corporate world, and a good portion of that time was spent in business development, brand management, marketing,” he said, “and I think I have some things to offer the City of New Haven in terms of that experience that will help us go forward in a balanced way.”
David Burke, another former New Haven Police officer and the third candidate running in Ward 1, is originally from North St. Louis County, but said his first impression of New Haven stuck with him and he eventually decided to move there.
“I want to see more people like me find this little, you know, gem out in the country and start their lives here,” he said.
Asked on his views about the function of city government, Strobel said it “should provide the basic services that people need and at a minimum protect their investment and hopefully enhance their investment in their properties.”
Addison said he believes government should stay out of small businesses. “Let them operate themselves,” he said. “It is a free market. A lot of people don’t like that word.”
In response to a question about arguments and name-calling online and at public meetings, Lang said there are good and bad aspects of social media, and that while he is not currently very active on it, he would increase his social media presence if elected to better communicate with the public.
“But that wouldn’t be the only course of action,” he said. “I’m around town a lot, I have a business downtown. I’m pretty much an open book, you can come talk to me anytime you want.”
Addison said he listens to public input, even if he doesn’t always consider the suggestions he hears to be in the city’s interest.
“Everybody is very aggressive behind the keyboard now,” he said. “There’s proper channels.”
Rustige, meanwhile, said he wants to increase the public comment period at Board of Aldermen meetings.
“Right now you’re limited to five minutes, and I would increase that to at least eight,” he said. “It’s your meeting. It’s your city. We are your board, not the other way around.”
Holliday said it is important for elected officials to take an interest in what their constituents have to say.
“It comes down to listening to the public and what they want,” he said.
The candidates were also asked about how to grow New Haven and increase development.
“Any growth is good growth, and when you try to control it, which you can’t, you either grow or the town dies,” said Holliday. “Expenses and costs of living are not controlled, so why discourage growth?”
Strobel said businesses operating in residential zones need to be regulated. “Whether it’s B&B, rental houses, any of that, if you’re going to come to my neighborhood and do business in my neighborhood, it’s not going to be about your almighty dollar,” he said, adding that New Haven “could get overwhelmed overnight with B&Bs.”
Burke, meanwhile, took a different position, saying he supports people running businesses out of their homes.
“In this economy, to be able to open up a brick and mortar business is very, very difficult right now. I would love to make that easier. I would love to change our zoning to make it easier for small businesses, but if you need to get your business going in your home so you can live your dream, go for it, and pay the bills, I’m for it,” he said.
Rustige stressed the importance of having a strong chamber of commerce, and said more parking is needed downtown. He said the city should host events such as an arts festival, a “Taste of New Haven,” or a farmers’ market to draw visitors to town, a suggestion that was also echoed by Brown.
“I would like to see more festivals back,” she said. “Festivals brought people to our town. I miss those. I worked those a lot for the PD. Yes, it brought in a lot of people and it meant extra work and extra overtime for the officers. But it brought in a lot of people to see our beautiful town, and I think we need to bring that back.”