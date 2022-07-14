The 2022 New Haven Community Youth Fair brought fun and community to western Franklin County this past weekend.
Perhaps the most glamorous of the festivities was the crowning of the fair queen and her court. After a talent competition, interviews with judges, a question and answer session with an audience and a walk across the stage, New Haven resident Ava Vandegriffe was crowned queen of the New Haven Youth Fair.
“It definitely is an honor,” Vandegriffe said. “This is such a huge thing and you prepare so much for it. And you get to be with these amazing girls and these amazing women and you just grow so much just from being in this environment and being around the people who sponsor it.”
Vandegriffe, who participated in the contest last year, said the experience was challenging but fulfilling.
Vandegriffe showed off her gymnastics skills during last year’s talent competition. This year, however, she demonstrated her gymnastics coaching skills, showing how she instructs a younger gymnast — using her younger sister as a model.
“It’s definitely an honor to represent New Haven in this way and show that we have this awesome fair. I love seeing our community come together like this,” Vandegriffe said. “And I’m so happy to come back next year and support the younger girls going through it.”
First runner up was Lexie Feldmann, second runner up was Shauna Boehmer, and Emily Delgado was chosen by her fellow contestants as Miss Congeniality.
Soon after the queen was crowned, the kids pig scramble began.
In the pig scramble, organizers released piglets into a pen and participants chased them around seeking to be the first to grab a leg or tail. Several age groups competed among the children and adults, with the queen’s court also participating.
Three-year-old Gus Brinker won his division. The pig was quick, he said, but he was quicker. His strategy “was to run really, really fast.”
Livestock shows were held throughout the weekend. Youth in 4H and FFA clubs from across the area showed swine, bucket calves, goats, sheep, rabbits and market steers. The grand champions were:
• Market Lamb: Eileen Swofford
• Beef Breeding: Lane Roetheli
• Goats: Kastin Warren
• Holstein Cattle: Brooke Vedder
• Jersey Cattle: Isabelle Scheer
• Brown Swiss Cattle: Brady Vedder
• Steer Drive: Darcy Koch
• Market Hog: Dylan See
Other hit events were the tractor and truck pull, the cornhole tournament and the 5K run.
In the cornhole tournament, Kyle Mantle and Gary Roehrig took first place while second place went to Josh Abbey and Josh Mense, and third place went to McKenzie Pecaut and Luke Gerlemann. Austin Tegeler won the 5K, with Andrew Rethemeyer and Adam Riegel finishing second and third, respectively.
The fair also featured live music from Missouri-based band Country Roads.
Fair Board member Rustin Colter estimated attendance was around 1,500 people. That’s “nearly a record,” he said.
“We had a successful year I’d say,” Colter said.