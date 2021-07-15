Despite the rain, attendees and officials with this year’s New Haven Community Youth Fair said the two-day festival was full of memorable moments.
Justin Gerling, 13, a Washington Middle School student, won Best Overall Gilt at the fair’s swine show. Other results from the swine, dairy cattle and beef cattle shows were not available as of press time.
There were likely no bigger smiles on anyone’s face than when Taten Gerlt, 13, Clinton Roberts, 8, and Charlie Groppe, 8, all of rural New Haven, were able to get their hands on a piglet, petting the tiny animal prior to the pig chase Friday evening.
The yellow-painted 2005 Ford Factory Five exhibited by Zachary Boehmer, of St. Clair, on behalf of his father-in-law Richard Shannon also created memorable moments as plenty of onlookers at the car show stopped to gaze at the roadster.
“It is a lot of fun to drive,” Boehmer said. “It is one of my favorite cars to drive.”
Perhaps no one had a more memorable fair, though, than Caroline Otten, who was selected as this year’s fair queen from a field of seven contestants. Other contestants in this year’s fair queen contest were Sheny Delgado, first runner-up; McKenzie Pecaut, second runner-up; Hannah Borcherding, Emilee Hinten, Lydia Shockley and Ava Vandegriffe. Otten also received the Miss Congeniality title, an honor determined by a vote of the contestants.
Activities prior to the event are scheduled for those who are participating. The interview and talent competition happened offstage, and the onstage question happened Friday evening.
Otten’s talent was a demonstration on how to show pigs, and she used her little brother, Oscar, as a fill-in for the pig. She fielded a question from the judges about how the New Haven community had impacted her life.
Otten spoke about watching the community react following a fire that destroyed portions of the Vedder Dairy Farm’s dairy parlor in 2019.
“(The Vedder) Dairy Farm is just down from my family’s farm,” Otten said afterward. “I remember thinking at the time that I was worried that they wouldn’t be able to get back into the dairy business, but with the help of the community coming together and other individuals helping them, they were able to stay in the business. It was a special memory to see how the community supported them.”
Other contestants faced questions about advice to those entering high school, how they would spend an ideal day, places they dreamed of traveling and more.
Otten, who is the daughter of Peter and Kerri Otten, said her coronation was surreal, especially since she grew up watching the contest as a child.
“I didn’t really think I had heard it right,” Otten said after her coronation. “I didn’t actually believe it was true. It was just a little bit of a shock for me.”
Otten said winning fair queen in her hometown fair is “something I’ll always look back on.”
Otten, who accepted her crown from the 2019 fair queen Claire Meyer, joins a long line of fair queens. The contest dates back to 1980, when Debra Hasty Plummer was crowned queen. The fair queen contest is sponsored annually by the New Haven Town & Country Women’s Club, though the contest was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“I really think we all missed it,” Otten said. “Now we are all back together, and it is a lot better.”