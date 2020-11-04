New Haven Care Center has reported eight deaths believed to be directly related to COVID-19 infections. In a Wednesday release, Medical Director Gregory Zydiak wrote that "after successfully keeping the COVID-19 virus out of the facility for almost 10 months, defenses have finally been breached." The first COVID-19 positive was discovered in early October.
The release said that both residents and staff have contracted the virus, but that staff on the whole experienced more mild symptoms and were able to return to work when they were no longer contagious.
Per the release, the majority of the infected residents have also had mild symptoms. The facility did not disclose how many positive cases it has experienced. Calls to the facility were not returned Wednesday afternoon.
The facility had safety measures in place to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19, including visitation limits, frequent screenings for caregivers and other procedures recommended by the CDC and the Franklin County Health Department. However, Zydiak wrote that just like many other long-term care facilities in Missouri, "once inside, the virus spread quickly and infected many of our residents."
Countywide, the total number of active long-term care cases, which includes residents and staff, stands at 83.