After high wind speeds grounded the hot air balloon race in 2019 and the 2020 New Haven Balloon Festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, committee member Lauren Shockley said this year’s balloon race was the perfect end to summer.
Because attendees were so spread out, Shockley said she doesn’t have hard attendance figures for either night of the event, but she estimated the crowd Saturday at the race to be “a couple thousand.”
“I think everyone was pleased with the turnout, and I mean, we had perfect weather, so we couldn’t ask for much more,” said Shockley, who is also the vendor coordinator for the event.
With mild temperatures and a southerly breeze, 18 balloons inflated and launched around 5:15 p.m. Saturday after two hours of flight preparation on the ground. Ten hot air balloon crews participated in Friday evening’s Balloon Glow, where festivalgoers could walk among the inflated balloons, and eight more crews joined Saturday to compete in the race. Ray Hallemann, of New Haven, has been going to the event since it began. He said he was glad to see the event bring people back into the park. The event draws people from all over the region, which Shockley said surely benefited area businesses.
Shockley said this was her first year as a part of the planning committee, but the crowd compared well to years’ past. She said she’s been attending the festival for as long as she can remember, and the New Haven Youth Fair’s tractor pull, held directly after the balloon race at 6 p.m., really set 2021 apart from other years. The tractor pull was rescheduled in July because of rain.
“That just really made it a unique experience,” she said. “It was pretty cool to see the tractors going down the track and have balloons flying overhead. I don’t know if that’ll ever happen again.”
This year was the first time in three years hot air balloons took off from the city park. The balloon glow and race were both canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the balloons couldn’t be inflated in 2019 because of high winds.
New Haven has hosted the event for 32 years, and Shockley said that though plans haven’t quite begun for next year, she can’t imagine another late September without a balloon glow and race. She said the committee will try to schedule the race in 2022 the weekend after St. Louis’ Great Forest Park Balloon Race. Plans for next year’s race in Forest Park have not been publicized.