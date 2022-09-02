New Haven Caboose
A Union Pacific train caboose sits in downtown New Haven Aug. 29. The city plans to relocate the caboose to make room for a playground at the riverfront. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The caboose in downtown New Haven is on the move.

The Board of Aldermen wants to move the caboose, which is in need of refurbishing, to make space for a new playground, and it needs to do so before street work downtown is done.