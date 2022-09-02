The caboose in downtown New Haven is on the move.
The Board of Aldermen wants to move the caboose, which is in need of refurbishing, to make space for a new playground, and it needs to do so before street work downtown is done.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 8:35 pm
During a special meeting last week, the New Haven Board of Aldermen approved a deal with Lawrence Proemsey, of Cowboy Cranes LLC, for him to relocate the caboose from its current location by the Missouri River to his property in Villa Ridge. There, the city will have until Sept. 1, 2023 to refurbish the caboose on his property, and it will be brought back. The city will owe Proemsey $30,000 for the caboose’s relocation. This gives the city time to come up with the money.
However, if the city doesn’t refurbish it within that year, Proemsey gets to keep the caboose, and the city will owe him nothing.
Another option for them, which the city ultimately declined, was to have Proemsey move the caboose over the levy, refurbish it and move it back. However, Ward 2 Alderman Brad Zobrist said that would’ve cost the city $15,000 to carry it over the levy and $15,000 to return it, plus the cost of refurbishing it.
“I’m not sure we have the appetite for that,” Zobrist said.
Mayor George Panhorst said that Hermann officials told him renovations on their caboose cost $80,000. “To me, it doesn’t make sense,” Panhorst said. “We don’t have that kind of money.”
He was also nervous about using a crane to carry a caboose over the levy. He didn’t want any damage done to the levy.
Even at Proemsey’s yard, officials are concerned about how the city would pay for the refurbishments.
“Either way, this caboose is going to be a very expensive proposition,” Panhorst said. “I just want people to understand that.”
Ward 2 Alderman Mark Wehner suggested that anyone in the community who feels strongly about keeping the caboose in town might hold a fundraiser. Or if someone has the skills to do the refurbishment themselves, they can go to Villa Ridge and do it, he said.
“If it’s that passionate to a lot of people, I think it’s a very good possibility that it can be refurbished at his site with our local talent and it might not cost that much,” Wehner said. “I don’t think the city can foot $30,000 on the on the movement and then additional monies to work to renovate it, but if we want, in conjunction with the city, to have some fundraisers, that’s not off the table.”
