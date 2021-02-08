A new wine bar will soon open in downtown New Haven in the 1100 block of Olive Street.
Wolf & Ferry Wine Bar will occupy the 3,500-square-foot space at the corner of the building facing the riverwalk, co-owner Becky Lee said. She and her family are still determining what other attractions will be added.
Lee, 40, and her husband, Michael, 39, will own the wine bar. Her parents-in-law, Fred and Nancy, purchased the 10,000-foot site for an amount Lee did not want to divulge, and the building itself runs in the family.
Constructed in the 1870s, the Mercantile building housed a general store run by her husband’s great-great-grandfather Louis Grannemann. Lee said she and her husband are going to invest around $150,000 into renovations to preserve the structure, add modern appliances and put it to use.
“These are really not only purchases to be a part of the community, but also to preserve the family heritage and history,” Lee said.
Lee and her husband live in California now, and their parents live “kitty-corner” to the space they bought, Lee said. This has helped lead to the concept of the store: It will offer local wines as well as those from the Golden State.
“It is going to be a marriage between California and Missouri, as far as what we offer,” Lee said.
Once completed, Wolf & Ferry will offer a bar and private dining room for public use. It also will sell food to guests, ranging from wood-fired pizza to gourmet popcorn, according to a press release, and sell local and California-based products such as jams, honeys and wines, Lee said.
“We really want it to be a place where people that are local to the community and people that are coming to New Haven, for a destination, just feel welcome,” she said, “and the ambiance is something that they want to come back to and experience again.”
Lee is banking with a company local to California, Farmers & Merchants Bank, she said. She and her husband will continue to be based out of California but visit periodically.
Lee’s in-laws bought the building at the end of December, and Lee said they will know in March when the bar and accompanying projects will open. According to the press release, they are predicting Wolf & Front will open in early fall.
To make way for the new venture, local businesses that were housed there for years had to move or close up shop by the end of January.
One of them was the Riverfront Cultural Society, which for 15 years was a music and events venue at 1108 Olive St. Board member Charissa Coyle said the society does not have a designated new home yet, but she has been talking with other local business owners about reopening in collaboration with them sometime in 2022.
She also owns Avant Gardens, a food co-op that had sold groceries in the back of the venue for five years.
“I don’t have any animosity about it; it was more sadness than anything, I guess, just to have to leave the space that we really liked,” Coyle said. “But on the plus side, I think they have a lot of financial capability to really make the building nice, so I think as far as for the future of the downtown, it probably will look amazing in a few years.”
However Hoffmann Lutherie owner Alex Ferguson was “very vocal,” he said, about his anger toward Lee’s father-in-law for buying the building.
“The guy who is down there buying the building drove me out, me along with everybody else who’s in the building,” he said.
Hoffmann Lutherie had been located at 1102 Olive St. since 2008, he said. He has relocated it to Washington off Highway A.
Calls to the New Haven Area Chamber of Commerce were not returned as of press time Friday.
Lee said she didn’t want there to be any hostility.
“We want to make sure that everyone works together for the betterment of downtown New Haven,” she said.
Lee’s family bought the building from Norman Grannemann, who was born and raised in New Haven but lives in Michigan, according to Coyle and an article by the New Haven Banner.
Under the previous ownership, Coyle said, rent was cheap at about $100 a month for her 7,000-square-foot venue space. With that, the store owners did their own maintenance, but “it’s not in the best shape,” she said. It could use rehabilitation, and the entire middle section was vacant too.
“There’s a lot of work to be done to preserve the historic building,” Lee said. “We want to make sure that we respect that and really honor the building, its heritage.”