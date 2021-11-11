At its Monday meeting, the New Haven Board of Aldermen discussed the city’s recent town hall on the city’s proposed municipal building and appointed members of the planning and zoning commission.
The city held a town hall after receiving continued negative feedback on its plans to create a new municipal building adjacent to the city park. Aldermen noted how contentious the town hall became as residents expressed their displeasure with the city’s plans.
Ward 2 Alderman Mark Wehner proposed the city put a questionnaire in residents’ utility bills asking if they are in favor of the proposal.
“If the public is paying the bill, they might have an interest in where we go with that,” he said.
The board said that though there is a loud group in opposition, most residents they’ve spoken with oppose spending more money looking for a new site. Ward 1 Alderman Tim Otten said that the city has already put $50,000 into the current plans, and it would cost them another $50,000 to find a new site.
“When I explain to people, ‘Would you rather spend $50,000 to find a better site or put that $50,000 to pave a mile in town?’ 100 percent, they will say, ‘I’d rather pave that mile in town,’ ” Otten said.
Wehner hoped that providing a questionnaire could give aldermen a definitive answer on whether a majority of residents actually oppose it. He said this debate was causing issues around town.
“This needs to end. It’s not only prolonging it; it’s creating bad blood within neighborhoods and amongst people,” he said. “It really does need to stop, everybody. I mean, we all have to shop together, our kids go to school together, and being at each other’s throats or being mean, it’s just not good for a town of 2,000 people. It’s just unhealthy.”
Mayor George Panhorst was upset with the vitriol at the town hall.
“There were some individuals there that, as long as I’ve lived in the city of New Haven, I didn’t think they would ever make comments like they did,” he said. “I don’t care what they say about me. I could care less. But when they start to ridicule the board and people like Kathy (Trentmann, the city administrator) ... and the hard work they put into the city and then accuse us of doing shady business deals, coming from people who are business people in this town, if there are any apologies that need to be done, they need to be coming from there, not here.”
The board took no action on whether to put together a questionnaire.
The board also voted unanimously to appoint two new members to the city’s planning and zoning commission. Chad Wray and Todd Blanc will replace Larry Larose and Dave Grannemann, who resigned.