The New Haven Board of Aldermen unanimously approved its 2022-23 budget, which included nearly $7 million in total spending, $2.294 million set aside for capital projects, and plans for some of the $422,000 it received through the American Rescue Plan Act federal funding — which is not included in the $7 million of total spending.
The approval came during the board’s June 13 meeting after a public hearing, during which there were no comments.
The budget, which went into effect the fiscal year from July 1 to June 30, 2023, anticipates receiving $6.195 million in revenue and spending $4.682 million in operating costs and $2.294 million on capital projects, like roads. This budget is slightly smaller than the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, when New Haven budgeted $6.792 million in total expenditures.
City Administrator Kathleen Trentmann said her main goal this year was to budget “conservatively,” as the board wants to spend less money in an effort to keep taxes low.
The biggest project on this year’s budget is a $1.5 million street project downtown where the city is repaving and improving a one-third mile stretch of road.
“That’s pretty big for us, to get this (street project) completed,” Trentmann said.
The project is being paid mostly through a federal grant program with the Missouri Department of Transportation; that will cover 80% of the project, while the city will pay for the remaining 20%.
Other projects the city is paying for this year include a $31,602 pathway through the city park to New Haven Middle School that the city will share with the school district, and a $20,420 sidewalk on Douglas Street from the Scenic Regional Library to Highway 100.
The city anticipates receiving $737,000 in sales tax revenue in the 2022-23 fiscal year. If current trends continue through June, that would be a decrease over 2021-22 when the city brought in $723,431 over 11 months. It is an increase over 2020-21, however, when the city collected $623,525 in sales tax.
High sales tax revenue is an indicator of a strong economy, Trentmann said.
“That means people are shopping locally, so that’s a good thing,” she said.
The city also anticipates receiving $241,500 in gross receipts, or money brought from city fees and the like, which, if current trends continue, would be an increase over 2021-22 when the city collected $194,105 through 11 months.
In the third major revenue collection stream — property taxes — the city anticipates bringing in $428,200. If current trends continue, that would be an decrease over 2021-22, when the city brought in $415.656 through 11 months.
Also in this budget, the city has outlined how officials plan to spend some of the funding received from the American Rescue Plan Act, which the U.S. Congress passed in March 2021 to alleviate the economic fallout created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Haven received $422,000 in funding through ARPA — $211,000 of which it already spent or allocated in the 2021-22 fiscal year on broadband connection, a new website system for city hall and converting its lift sewage station into a pump station, a different system of transporting water and sewage.
This year’s budget has allocated $140,000 of the remaining $211,000. Of that money, the city plans to spend $20,000 on an engineer report for its wastewater system.
Trentmann anticipates the board passing one or more budget amendments to spend the rest of the ARPA money in the coming year.
Following are budget expenditures by category (both operating costs and capital projects):
• General administration: $649,480
• Street department: $301,072
• Police department: $710,300
• Emergency management: $350
• Municipal court: $69,750
• Park maintenance, improvement: $85,000
• Park board: $376,569
• Natural gas: $1,494,672 (Paid by user charges)
• Transportation: $125,200
• Motor fuel: $59,000
• Eater: $470,675 (Paid by user charges)
• Sewer: $931,454 (Paid by user charges)
• Capital improvement projects: $1,681,967
• Capital improvement project reserve: $23,100