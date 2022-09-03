The New Haven Board of Aldermen withdrew Wednesday from its agreement with the New Haven Preservation Society to relocate the historic Anna Bell Chapel.
Anna Bell Chapel is a Black church founded by a congregation of former slaves that dates to 1865. It currently sits atop a bluff in New Haven overlooking the Missouri River. For the past two years, Preservation Society members have been working on a plan to lift the building out of the ground and relocate it to a more prominent location downtown near the Missouri River on land owned by the city. There, the Preservation Society hoped to renovate it.
During its July 11 meeting, the Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to enter into an agreement with the Preservation Society to allow it to move the chapel to the city-owned location.
However, during a special meeting held Wednesday night, the Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to withdraw from the agreement, citing concerns over whether the group had the money to complete the project, the potential loss of the building’s spot on the National Register of Historic Places and perceived dissension within the Preservation Society.
“I think we’ve made a mutual mistake on basic assumptions with this contract between the city and the Preservation Society,” Ward 2 Alderman Brad Zobrist said during the meeting.
David Menke, president of the Preservation Society, said he feels the city “pulled the rug out from under it.”
“I’m very disappointed,” Menke said after the meeting. “It seems strange that a project of this size and of this impact, which had so much support is all of a sudden canceled. You have to wonder what underlying elements brought about this sudden change in thinking.”
Menke said the Preservation Society has raised over $100,000 and has received what he estimates is an additional $40,000 worth of in-kind donations and pledges for future donations. The relocation would have cost $75,000 and renovations would have been close to $100,000, he said. He said he was confident the Preservation Society would’ve been able to raise the difference, with a second fundraising drive as people told him they’d be willing to donate more when it came time to pay for renovations.
He also said the Preservation Society has known for months that if they moved the chapel, it would lose its status on the National Register of Historic Places. He thinks the move’s benefits outweigh that.
As for the dissension, a few members of the Preservation Society spoke against the project on the grounds that they wanted the building to stay on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Is the city willing to take some responsibility in losing its national registry status?” asked Carol Bell.
Menke said the Preservation Society already accepted a bid from the moving company and had scheduled a day for the move: Aug. 29.
“We proceeded with the full understanding that everything was moving along,” he said.
Menke said the Preservation Society has to decide what to do next.
“My hope is that the building can be renovated (at its current site),” he said.
The Preservation Society’s next meeting is on Sept. 6 at the Old New Haven School, 810 Maupin Avenue. Menke said anyone can join and that they usually have around 20 voting members at any given meeting. Also to be decided is what to do with the funds raised for the project.
“Unfortunately, that money was solicited for purposes of moving and renovating,” Menke said. “And I know that some of our donors, when they learned that it’s not going to move, may be disappointed. I don’t know that they’re going to ask to get their money back, but I guess they could, and I think they would deserve it.”