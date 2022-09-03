Anna Bell Chapel in New Haven
Pictured is Anna Bell Chapel Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The chapel is currently located on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River on Selma Street in New Haven.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The New Haven Board of Aldermen withdrew Wednesday from its agreement with the New Haven Preservation Society to relocate the historic Anna Bell Chapel.

Anna Bell Chapel is a Black church founded by a congregation of former slaves that dates to 1865. It currently sits atop a bluff in New Haven overlooking the Missouri River. For the past two years, Preservation Society members have been working on a plan to lift the building out of the ground and relocate it to a more prominent location downtown near the Missouri River on land owned by the city. There, the Preservation Society hoped to renovate it.