As new hangars at the Washington Regional Airport near completion, local government leaders are considering increasing the fees to lease them.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said at Monday’s Washington City Council meeting that city officials have recently been discussing the need to increase hangar rental rates at the airport.
“We looked at those even before the new hangars came up, which that project is about completed, so now more than ever we probably need to go ahead and bring those to your attention,” Lamb told the council.
The airport currently has 36 hangars, with construction of eight new ones nearing completion.
“We are anticipating these to be complete by Sept. 1,” Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said. “We were out there Thursday. The steel is done. I think they’re just doing some finishing touches and making sure everything has access, and the concrete’s done.”
Maniaci said it would be a good time for the city to update its hangar lease agreements and “not only add some more language in there that we feel is needed but also update the fees to match the market rates.”
The city is proposing a $25-per-month increase in rental rates for its existing hangars. Currently, the airport rents its hangars at rates ranging from $150 to $285 per month. These would increase to a minimum of $175 for the airport’s least expensive existing hangars and $310 for the most expensive. The proposed increase would generate an additional $10,800 in revenue from the existing hangars.
The new hangars lease rate would start at $310 per month, with some renting for $350 per month. Rental rates for some new storage areas with smaller square footage have yet to be determined. Revenue from the new hangars is projected at $30,720 per year.
The new hangars renting for $310 are comparable to the airport’s largest existing hangar that currently rents for $285, and is being proposed to increase to $310. Aside from being newly built, the new hangars do not include any added amenities such as climate control, Maniaci said. The hangars proposed to rent for $350 are slightly larger with taller roofs.
There is also an area to potentially store a helicopter in the new hangars, and the city has been in discussions with someone who may be interested in leasing the space for that purpose.
Besides the fee increases, new language proposed for the leases will require planes stored at the airport to fly at least once a year.
“The idea is you have someone — ideally a business who’s going to be buying gas, you know, doing commerce in our community — but even if it is recreational, we still want the plane to be movable, flyable, coming in and out, possibly buying gas. We don’t want anyone just paying that fee basically for a storage unit,” Maniaci said.
“To clarify ‘for a storage unit,’ that could even mean having a plane in there that’s been inoperable for several years,” Lamb said.
The council will further discuss and potentially approve the proposed hangar fee increases at their next meeting, Aug. 21. Maniaci said new hangar leases could be ready for tenants to sign as soon as Sept. 1.
