A New Hampshire man who was arrested for drug charges in December 2019 will be arraigned later this month in a Franklin County courtroom.
Carlton Dwayne Ambrose, 41, is charged with one count of trafficking or attempt to traffic drugs and one count of delivery of a controlled substance. He will go before Circuit Court Judge Craig E. Hellmann, Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 9 a.m.
Ambrose, along with his passenger, Nikia Christine Robinson, 39, were in a black Dodge Challenger heading east on Interstate 44, west of Highway 47, when their vehicle was stopped by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Dec. 30, 2019, according to court records.
During a search of the vehicle, the trooper wrote in a sworn statement they had located 8 kilograms of cocaine, 25 pounds of marijuana and multiple paraphernalia items used for the packaging and selling of narcotics.
Both Ambrose and Robinson were arrested at the scene. Robinson was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
Ambrose is currently out on bond and not in police custody.
There is no scheduled court date for Robinson at this time, according to online court records.