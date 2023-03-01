Trooper found cocaine in man's car
After accepting a plea deal, a New Hampshire man who was trafficking drugs in Franklin County could avoid prison time.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
After accepting a plea deal, a New Hampshire man who was trafficking drugs in Franklin County could avoid prison time.
Carlton Dwayne Ambrose, 43, of Dover, New Hampshire, appeared with his attorney before 20th Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann on Feb. 21. In that proceeding, Ambrose plead guilty to one count of first degree drug trafficking and one count of delivery of a controlled substance.
Hellmann sentenced Ambrose to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the drug trafficking charge and seven years on the controlled substance charge.
However, Hellmann suspended the execution of those sentences in lieu of five years of supervised probation with the condition that he complete a substance abuse evaluation. This means that Ambrose will not serve any time in prison unless he violates the term of his probation.
The charges against Ambrose date back to a Dec. 30, 2019, traffic stop conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to authorities, a highway patrolman stopped a black Dodge Challenger driven by Ambrose on Interstate 44. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper located 8 kilograms of cocaine, 25 pounds of marijuana and multiple paraphernalia items used for the packaging and selling of narcotics.
Ambrose and Nikia Christine Robinson, a passenger in the vehicle, were arrested at the scene. Robinson was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. The case against Robinson is pending.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.