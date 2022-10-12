For the first time in the school district’s history, community members have established an educational foundation to privately support Meramec Valley R-III.
Operating independently as a non-profit, the Bridge Foundation was organized to raise, manage and distribute financial support.
“The money allotted is meant to bridge the gap between educational opportunities and financial resources,” according to a press release announcing the formation of the foundation. “All financial resources allotted will directly benefit the students of Meramec Valley School District.”
The Bridge Foundation’s initial resources were gifted to the district, according to the release.
“(The Bridge Foundation) says a lot about the Meramec Valley community,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ketina Armstrong, who is also on the board of the foundation. “That parents and businesses and organizations are willing to provide for and support educational organizations and they’re willing to put their effort into raising funds, supporting teacher grants, to ensure that our teachers have good schools and can think creatively — that’s what’s exciting.”
An application process has been established for staff to apply for financial support through a board-review process. Money can be used on classroom supplies, family and community wellness opportunities and “innovative” classroom projects. Armstrong said grants ranging from $3,000-$5,000 would be awarded to teachers in the spring and she said she expects the number of grants to grow as the foundation gets more support.
Serving on the board of the new Bridge Foundation are Dr. Max Orris, president; Laura Riegler, vice president; Jenna Alt, treasurer; Julie George, secretary; Armstrong; Sean Brinker; Jerri Anding; Andy Herbst; Tim Richardson, Andrew David and Tracie Edmond.
In August, the foundation hosted its first event, a “Back-to-School Bash” at Pacific High School. Thanks to a $25,000 donation to the district from the New Hope Fellowship in High Ridge, over 370 backpacks were filled with school supplies, shoes and hygiene products and distributed to an estimated 150 families at the event.