Thanks to a grant donation from Phillips 66 and the city of Pacific, the Pacific Partnership is able to put up a fence surrounding the commuter lot between 1st and 3rd streets.
Sam Dean, executive director of Pacific Partnership, said the fence will make the lot safer. People often cross the nearby railroad in a dangerous and illegal way coming from that parking lot, particularly during downtown events. This will prevent people from doing so and direct them to the designated crossing at 1st Street.
Pacific Partnership received a $25,000 grant to make this happen from Phillips 66. However, the price estimate they got from J & J Fence in Catawissa, who will erect the fence, was $26,000. To make up the difference, Pacific Partnership asked the board of aldermen for $1,000, a request it granted during its meeting Tuesday night.
The fence, Dean said, will be four-feet tall, black chain link with eight-gauge aluminum and no top rail. In will span 600 feet on the north side and 1650 feet on the south and west sides of the triangular parking lot.
“This is an all around slam dunk for the community,” Dean said.