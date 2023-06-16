Several new features have been ordered for Washington’s skate park in Optimist Park, which, once installed, will complete the $150,000 renovation of the facility.
Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker reported at Wednesday’s Parks & Recreation Commission meeting that the siding improvements at the skate park have been completed.
“It looks very nice, kind of changes the look of the park over there,” he said.
The Washington City Council last week approved spending $19,524 to purchase seven new skate park features from American Ramp Company. Dunker said at the Parks & Recreation Commission meeting this week that those features should be installed within three months.
“They say 90 days, hopefully less than that, before they’re installed, because the company is out of Joplin, so we’re close,” he said. “Hopefully they can get here before 90 days.”
Dunker said the Parks & Recreation Department solicited feedback from different age groups of skate park users, as well as parents, and found they generally agreed that more low-to-the-ground features for younger users of the skate park would be a welcome addition.
“Looking back on the history of this project, when it was put in, in 2012 I believe, there was some money cut out of the budget then, and so I found a drawing of what was supposed to go in in 2012 and it had these features on the outside, these perimeter features, and they were cut to save money at some point,” Dunker said. “Based on the people I’ve talked to over there, it would be good to get these features added to this project.”
The seven new features include four different grind rails, including an “old skool rail,” as well as a “grindbox,” a “sofa” and a “dozer.”
The “dozer” is a signature skate park feature designed by professional skateboarder Ronson Lambert that features ramps on either end of a box-like object with sloped sides. The “sofa,” as its name suggests, is a skateboarding obstacle that is shaped similarly to a sofa, although it is solid rather than soft.
“It embraces the spirit of skateboarding. I mean, so much of skateboarding is taking things that weren’t meant to be skated and skating them,” pro skater Shaun Hover says in an American Ramp Company video about the “sofa” obstacle he designed. “And so, like, to have, like, a couch-shaped obstacle at a skate park, every skater is going to be stoked on that.”
Dunker said he did not initially anticipate having enough money left over after making other improvements to the skate park to add so many new features.
“I thought we’d be lucky if we had $5,000 left depending on how this concrete and fence and everything came in, and that might only get us like one or two tiny features, so this is good. I was pleasantly surprised,” Dunker said, adding that the final cost of the project would be within the original $150,000 budget, “maybe a thousand or two under.”
