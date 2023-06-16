New skate park features
Buy Now

An artist’s rendering of the skate park at Washington’s Optimist Park, including new features soon to be added.

 Submitted Photo.

Several new features have been ordered for Washington’s skate park in Optimist Park, which, once installed, will complete the $150,000 renovation of the facility.

Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker reported at Wednesday’s Parks & Recreation Commission meeting that the siding improvements at the skate park have been completed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.