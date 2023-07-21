This year’s Washington Town & Country Fair will feature some new additions, including an expedited ticketing process and events such as the Wheels of Agriculture Game Show and blacksmithing demonstrations.
Fair Manager Jennifer Giesike told the Washington Rotary Club on Thursday the Fair Board of Directors has developed a new way to streamline the process of entering the fair. Giesike said last year lines would get backed up because people who had tickets already had to wait behind those who didn’t. Because of the congestion at the gates, the Fair Board has been working on ways to streamline the process.
This year, the Fair Board purchased a Conex, or shipping container, and turned it into a ticket booth for the West Gate Entrance. When fairgoers approach the West Gate Entrance, they will come to a fork that will direct them to go either left or right. Those that have tickets will go to the left. Those who need to purchase tickets will be directed to the ticket booth on the right.
“We’re trying to make that a little more efficient, a little more safe for everybody and a little easier for our customers, and trying to get them in faster,” Giesike told The Missourian.
To entertain as well as teach, the Fair board has booked blacksmith Trenton Tye, who owns Purgatory Ironworks, to present demonstrations on blacksmithing. Traveling from Southwest Georgia, Tye will be showing his skills at 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. daily during the Fair. Tye has over 20 years of experience as a blacksmith and fabricator. He has appeared on television shows such as “Master of Arms” on the Discovery Channel and “Forged in Fire” on the History Channel.
“We’re hoping that people will be intrigued to stop and watch him,” Fair Chairman Jason Gildehaus said.
Another new feature at the Fair this year, The Wheels of Agriculture Game Show, will take place at 12:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. daily by the North Gate Entrance. Both children and adults can enter this game show and compete by answering agriculture-related trivia questions. Contestants will be divided into age ranges and prizes will be awarded to winners. No pre-registration is required.
“We haven’t had an agriculture event like this before,” Gildehaus told The Missourian. “It will help teach kids about agriculture, and that’s what we do out here.”
