Fair preview
Buy Now

Fair Chairman Jason Gildehaus, second from right, helps Washington Rotary President Steve Underwood with a drawing July 20 as Co-Chairman Joe Leesmann and Fair Manager Jennifer Giesike watch. During the presentation to the Rotary Club, the Fair administrators talked about new additions to this year’s Washington Town & Country Fair, including time-saving ticket lines and blacksmithing demonstrations.

 Missourian Photo/Antjea Wolff.

This year’s Washington Town & Country Fair will feature some new additions, including an expedited ticketing process and events such as the Wheels of Agriculture Game Show and blacksmithing demonstrations.

Fair Manager Jennifer Giesike told the Washington Rotary Club on Thursday the Fair Board of Directors has developed a new way to streamline the process of entering the fair. Giesike said last year lines would get backed up because people who had tickets already had to wait behind those who didn’t. Because of the congestion at the gates, the Fair Board has been working on ways to streamline the process.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.