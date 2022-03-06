When the Washington Historical Society opened its recently renovated museum Tuesday, it also unveiled three new exhibits that chronicle the history of Washington's trailblazing women, its military veterans and an exhibit on Black history.
Female-founded
In 1831, Lucinda Owens and her husband William Owens, who moved to the area from Kentucky, purchased nearly 300 acres of land on the Missouri River and began platting “Washington Landing.”
Two years later, William Owens was murdered, leaving the acreage to his wife. However, that land was caught up in a probate court legal battle, which after four years and a public auction, she successfully fought.
“And we’re talking in a time where she couldn’t vote,” said Katie Dieckhaus, the museum’s executive director. “She couldn’t hold office. She showed up on the public courthouse steps, purchased the land back — what should have been rightfully hers to begin with.”
And through that battle, Lucinda Owens platted the land, establishing the town of Washington.
This story is part of a new exhibit on women’s history in Washington.
The exhibit also showcases other prominent women in Washington history: the city’s first female police officer, Cindy Buescher; the city’s second female county commissioner, Ann Schroeder; and the first female Washington Mayor, Sandy Lucy.
Lucy was at the grand reopening Tuesday.
“Quite honestly, when I ran for mayor, it was like, ‘You know what, there needs to be another choice on the ballot. I think I’ll do it,’” Lucy said. “And really when it happened and I never gave it a lot of thought about being a woman. I just thought that’s just what you do. You see there’s a need and you see what you can do to change that.”
She shared the moment she realized what her candidacy meant.
“It wasn’t until one day during the campaign in 2010, a group of little Girl Scouts were walking by me and one of them stopped and said ‘My mom says you’re gonna be the first girl mayor,’” she said.
Honoring veterans
The revamped museum displays a new collection about Rocky Sickmann, a Krakow native who, as a U.S. Marine Corpsman, was held captive in Iran for 144 days during the 1979 hostage crisis.
“Our community was covered in yellow ribbons, just covered in yellow ribbons until he came home,” Dieckhaus said. “He was our hometown hero.”
The collection includes Sickmann’s dress uniform, a headband he wore during an escape attempt to identify himself to potential rescuers and homemade playing cards he and his fellow captives made to pass the time.
The collection sits in an exhibit about veterans from the area.
Sickmann’s son spoke at the opening on his father’s behalf.
“Not all veterans are as fortunate as my dad was,” Spencer Sickmann said. “He had you. And now he has the opportunity to share some of his most personal parts of his life.”
Black history
The museum debuted an exhibit on Black history in the Washington area.
This, Dieckhaus said, was difficult. She said racism has prevented many Black historical artifacts from being preserved throughout the country’s history.
“Unfortunately in communities when there was a minority community, we don’t see those items being updated as much,” she said.
The exhibit includes soil from the site where Erastus Brown, a Black Franklin County resident, was lynched, and a copy of the legislation that prohibited slavery in Missouri, signed by Washington politicians.
The museum also tells the stories of former slaves who became landowners and farmers, and the life of John Findley, of Labadie, the wealthiest Black man in Franklin County during the 1940s.
“It’s just telling all of the good all the way to the ugly — the things that are hard,” Dieckhaus said.
He said the Sickmann family is pleased that Rocky Sickmann’s story has been brought to life.
“Hearing what he went through is one thing. Seeing his dress blues and all the other items is another,” he said. “It’s personal. It’s real. It can make you feel the pain, the fear, the hope, the relief he felt when he was there, and God willing, when he came home.”