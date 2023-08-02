Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed additional criminal charges against Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, of St. Louis County, in connection with the shootings of Hermann Police Officer Adam Sullentrup and Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith earlier this year.

Griffith and Sullentrup were shot March 12 while attempting to arrest Simpson for multiple outstanding warrants at a Casey’s convenience store in Hermann.  Griffith died as a result of his injuries, while Sullentrup was severely wounded and has since been recovering at a hospital in Colorado. Simpson later allegedly stated he had intended to commit “suicide by cop.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.