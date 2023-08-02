Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed additional criminal charges against Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, of St. Louis County, in connection with the shootings of Hermann Police Officer Adam Sullentrup and Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith earlier this year.
Griffith and Sullentrup were shot March 12 while attempting to arrest Simpson for multiple outstanding warrants at a Casey’s convenience store in Hermann. Griffith died as a result of his injuries, while Sullentrup was severely wounded and has since been recovering at a hospital in Colorado. Simpson later allegedly stated he had intended to commit “suicide by cop.”
Simpson is now charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault causing serious physical injury, two counts of armed criminal action, three counts related to unlawful firearm possession, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest for a felony.
In March, Simpson pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm due to prior felony convictions, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The new charges relate to Simpson’s alleged possession of methamphetamine and a “short barreled” shotgun, according to the amended felony complaint. Simpson is alleged to have shot Griffith and Sullentrup with a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun.
Bailey’s office was asked to assist with the case by the Gasconade County prosecuting attorney. The case is being handled by Bailey, Assistant Attorney General Kelly Snyder, and Assistant Attorney General Greg Goodwin.
