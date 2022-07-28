The new bridge on Denmark Road over Birch Creek on the eastern end of Union could be open to vehicle traffic in August.
“It looks like it should be (open), however, just like anything else, there could be delays,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said after a July 18 city committee meeting.
Overall, construction has run smoothly on the bridge, which is replacing a low-water crossing that has to close when the creek gets too high, Zimmermann said.
“We had an exceptionally wet first half of the year, now it’s gone just bone dry,” he said.
While cars may be able to cross the bridge in August, the pedestrian portion of the bridge might open later, Zimmermann told aldermen at the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
“The pedestrian fence, that I think is on the upstream side of the bridge, the galvanizer is not going to be done until Sept. 7,” he said.
The city also is doing some pavement work on Denmark Road near the construction site, Zimmermann said.
Aldermen approved a contract in January with Pace Construction Co., of St. Louis, to complete the work on the Birch Creek bridge, located just west of Interstate 44 and south of Highway 50, for just over $1 million.
Union is paying 20 percent of the cost, with federal money administered through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, covering the remainder.
The new 101-foot-long bridge will be the longest owned by the city of Union.
Union wanted to start construction on the bridge in 2020, after it started acquiring right of way in February of that year.
Along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was delayed by a longer-than-expected land acquisition process that wrapped up in May 2021, when Union entered into a right-of-way agreement with Herman and Connie Grimes.
The city started discussions about replacing the low-water crossing in 2016, when Union applied for federal Surface Transportation Program funding for the bridge. That year, Zimmermann said the top slab on the crossing had “failed.”
The project is considered the third phase of Denmark Road improvements. The first phase was completed in 2014 and included new lanes and shoulders from Prairie Dell Road to just east of St. Andrews Drive. Sidewalks also were installed along that stretch of road.
The second phase was finished in summer 2018 and included a new bridge near St. Andrews Drive constructed over an unnamed tributary of the Bourbeuse River.
As part of the project, a new roundabout was built at Denmark Road and St. Andrews Drive. The roundabout is designed to address speeding issues in the area.