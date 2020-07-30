Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch recently received a statue inspired by the voice of a Canadian chanteuse.
In fact, Larry Pogue, a retired teacher at East Central College who has been sculpting for 50 years, felt the need to make two metal sculptures named after Sarah McLachlan’s song “Angel.”
“When I was working in the studio, I used to turn the radio on,” Pogue, 78, said. “One of my favorite singers is Sarah McLachlan. After I made it, I determined that I didn’t say all that I wanted to say, so I made a second one.”
Pogue kept “Angel in the Sky I” on the deck at his house in Washington for 10 years, and recently donated the 7-foot-tall, 2-foot-wide work to the library. The sculpture sits near the branch’s drive-up window.
The work is valued at $7,500.
Pogue hopes people approach the sculpture with a curiosity.
“I hope it makes people think,” he said. “If 10 people look at it and 10 people see something different, then I have captured their spirit.”
He also hopes people see the music in “Angel in the Sky I,” through its unique shapes.
Pogue approached the library about the sculpture, which went on display in June, said Steve Campbell, Scenic Regional Library director.
“I think it’s a nice addition to the library, because our building has a very modern design,” Campbell said. “The stainless steel ties in with the design of the lettering.”
Pogue initially wanted to have a dedication ceremony for the sculpture, but since the library has restricted its programming because of the coronavirus pandemic, that is not likely for the foreseeable future.
The similar stainless steel “Angel in the Sky II” is on display at Sculpture Walk Springfield.
Pogue has designed art for libraries in the past, including one called “Flying Book” at the Forsyth, Ill., library. As the name indicates, it shows books that appear to be flying.
Another sculpture called “7-7-77” is located at the library in Heber Springs, Ark.
Pogue has produced sculptures for as far away as Germany, but he has some in Franklin County, including a stainless steel wall sculpture at Zion United Church of Christ in Union and the “Tree of Life” sculpture at Mercy Hospital Washington.
A native of St. Louis, Pogue served in the Navy from 1962-64 and received degrees from Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University in Kansas and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He went on to work from 1969 to 1997 as an instructor and chairman of the art department at ECC, starting when it was located in the Union Municipal Auditorium.
After retiring from ECC, he owned a gallery in Washington.
Pogue did one book that features his work, called “Metal Sculptor,” and is working on another.
“Every sculpture I do has a story behind it,” he said. “That’s the book I’m writing now.”
Pogue, who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, isn’t sculpting as much as he used to. He still makes model sculptures but has others put the large works together.
“It’s been a wonderful life,” he said. “I would hope some of my students would come by to see me.”