Nelly will be able to “Ride Wit Me” in whatever vehicle he wants for his Aug. 4 performance at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
The St. Louis rapper announced Thursday that he had entered a partnership with New Jersey-based HarbourView Equity Partners, in which the company will purchase selected recording assets from the performer.
While terms of the agreement were not disclosed, TMZ reported it was for $50 million and covered half of Nelly’s recorded music assets.
The deal includes some of Nelly’s most iconic tracks such as “Ride Wit Me,” “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child, and “Hot in Herre,” according to a HarbourView news release. “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma” spent seven and 10 weeks, respectively, atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
“As artists, we put our heart and soul into each track and there comes a time when you consider preservation of that artistry,” Nelly said in the news release. “My music is my legacy which I want to last beyond me, continuing to make my existing fans happy while reaching new generations and new audiences. I am excited to partner with HarbourView to create opportunities for discovery of my music decades from now.”
Nelly has won three Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards.
Nelly recently released “Heartland,” his eighth studio album and first country-inspired album, though he has always been known for blending hip-hop, R&B, country and pop, according to HarbourView, a global investment firm focused on opportunities in entertainment and media, which has a “diversified” catalogue of more than 20,000 songs.
“This catalog has made an incredible impact on generations of fans,” HarbourView founder Sherrese Clarke Soares said of Nelly. “Works such as, ‘Hot in Herre’ and ‘Shake Ya Tailfeather’ defined an era of music of a unique blend of hip-hop, R&B and country music that is undeniable. We are thrilled to add these influential pieces to our repertoire and work with the team to continue supporting the artistry within our ecosystem.”
Season passes for the Washington Town & Country Fair are available now for $70 for adults at washmofair.com and $90 at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce office or at the Fair gate. Season tickets for children ages 6 to 12 are $45 either online or in person. Single-day Fair tickets for Friday, Aug. 4, which include Nelly’s concert on the Pepsi Main Stage, are on sale now for $45 for adults and $20 for children. Visit washmofair.com for more information.
The Washington Town & Country Fair is one of numerous fair performances Nelly has scheduled in the coming months, according to his website. If you can’t catch him here, or want to see multiple shows, Nelly will also perform Aug. 18 at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Aug. 19 at the Show-Me Music Fest in Lampe and Aug. 20 at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois.
