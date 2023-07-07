2021 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - Day 3
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Nelly performs during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts festival at Golden Gate Park on October 31, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Nelly will be able to “Ride Wit Me” in whatever vehicle he wants for his Aug. 4 performance at the Washington Town & Country Fair.

The St. Louis rapper announced Thursday that he had entered a partnership with New Jersey-based HarbourView Equity Partners, in which the company will purchase selected recording assets from the performer.

