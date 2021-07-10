More than a dozen Washington-area families said they will sell their homes if a 201-unit senior living project is constructed on Country Club Road.
In May, the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved Union developer Ed Schmelz’s $22 million Country Club Farms project that calls for single-family homes for purchase and one- and two-bedroom residences for lease for people ages 55 and older. The development is on 57 acres.
Neighbors of the proposed subdivision near Washington said they were largely shut out of the commission meeting.
“The reason we got (was) that only people who lived within 600 feet of the subdivision (were) allowed to attend the county meeting,” Joe Corley said.
Some of the neighbors said they weren’t contacted about the proposed subdivision or the hearing, which was advertised as legal notices in The Missourian two weeks before the hearing.
“I only found out via neighbors who live within the 600 feet,” said Patrick Holdmeyer. “You’re only touching a few people when you limit it to just a few property owners. If you opened it up to everyone who would be impacted, then you’d have 400 people here upset.”
The neighbors said they sent questions to the commission about topics, including water retention plans and traffic, but that the commission never asked Schmelz those questions.
They said they reached out to Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, who later told The Missourian that it was out of his hands to change things.
“I really don’t think we were allowed any due process,” Holdmeyer said. “I think the process is broke, but maybe this is a wake-up call for the rest of Franklin County. If this can happen here, you could soon be facing it in your own neighborhoods.”
Corley agreed, saying, “We know we can’t stop every development from ever coming here, but we want a more controlled development.” He and other neighbors want to eliminate the proposed leasing units, preferring that they be built and sold as single-family homes.
“I get their complaints; I get their concerns,” Schmelz said. “I would challenge them to go through our other senior communities. They are all well maintained.”
The homes built at Country Club Farms will resemble his ELS-owned and -maintained subdivision, Denmark Villas, in Union, Schmelz said. The Washington subdivision will have a “pretty good-sized lake” and additional ponds or small lakes to collect stormwater. There will also be a dog park, pavilions and walking trails.
Country Club Farms will feature around 40 single-family homes, each 1,300 to 1,400 square feet with a basement and a two-car garage. They are expected to sell for $225,000 and $250,000 each. The rental units are expected to lease for $675 to $1,100 per month.
Some of the neighbors said they “don’t see the need” for senior housing outside of the city, citing the lack of a grocery store and access to senior-friendly facilities as problematic.
“I think this is a perfect location because it is close enough for seniors to commute to town and yet far enough away that they will have some privacy,” Schmelz said.
He said calls about the subdivision have been “coming left and right” from people interested in moving in, with the leased properties generating the most interest.
“Most of our residents (in Union) are people who don’t want the hassle of dealing with snow removal, grass cutting, fixing the hot water heater, the air conditioner when it goes,” Schmelz said of the 190 senior units in Union. “This will be good for the area because people shop where they live. It will be good for sales tax revenue.”
Schmelz said he hopes to close on the Country Club Farm property within the month, begin dirt work in August and pour foundations in late November. He said the project is expected to be completed in May 2022.
Schmelz’s company, ELS Properties, also renovated the former International Shoe Factory in Washington and built four other residential developments in Union, Linn and Warrenton. Plans for a sixth residential development, a 180-unit subdivision in Union, are also being finalized, Schmelz said.