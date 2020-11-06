Pacific Fire Protection District's Proposition Safety Receives Voter Approval
Steven Pelton, a Republican, will serve a second term as Franklin County sheriff.
Pelton, who ran unopposed, received 44,667 votes for a 93.8 percent victory over the 708 write-in votes, according to the unofficial election summary report from Franklin County.
After the polls closed on election night Tuesday, Nov. 3, Pelton thanked the citizens of Franklin County on his Facebook page.
“I wanted to take this opportunity to thank my family and the citizens of Franklin County for allowing me the honor to continue to serve as your sheriff,” Pelton wrote. “I also want to thank the men and women I work with who are dedicated, professional and committed to the citizens of this great county. I am proud to serve alongside of them.”
Pelton told The Missourian he is “very excited and blessed to continue to serve the county for the next four years.”
He said he plans to continue his office’s focus on increased citizen interaction, the canine unit and the neighborhood watch program.
Over the last four years, Pelton also has expanded the detective division for crimes against children and its school safety services. He has overseen the county’s new jail project, which is on track to be completed in December.
In New Haven, the city's proposition for the construction of a new pool was passed by voters, 778 to 302.
Also on the ballot on Tuesday was the Pacific Fire Protection District's Proposition Safety, which voters approved by a wide margin. Voters in the district voted 4,361 to 3,060 in favor of the tax proposition, which will increase the district's property tax levy by 27-cents.
Funds from the tax increase will be used to hire three new firefighters, the construction of a new fire station south of Pacific, the remodeling of a fire station at Robertsville, and the purchasing of new equipment for the department.
U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, a Republican, is the uncertified winner of District 3, with 282,424 votes, including 38,261 votes from Franklin County. His opponents were Megan Rezabek, Democrat, who received 115,909 votes, including 13,024 from Franklin County, and Leonard J. Steinman II, Libertarian, who picked up 8,328 votes, including 1,062 votes from Franklin County. There were 44 write-in votes in the county.
Candidates who ran unopposed and were returned to office were: Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, Republican representing District 61; Todd Boland, Franklin County First District Commissioner; Dawn (Copeland) Mentz, Franklin County Assessor; Debbie (Willing) Aholt, Franklin County Treasurer; Angela Gibson, Franklin County Auditor; and Mary Jo Straatmann, Franklin County Public Administrator.
Republican Ben Hotz defeated Bill Stahlhuth, a Democrat, in the election to be municipal judge. Hotz received 28,911 votes to Stahlhuth's 10,732 votes.
Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker said his office plans to have the election results certified Monday, Nov. 9.
He said the county clerk’s office has 10 days to certify the results, and the earliest it could be done is Friday because the office can receive military ballots until noon Nov. 6.
According to the uncertified election summary report from Franklin County, there are 74,219 registered voters in the county and a total of 53,975 ballots were cast.