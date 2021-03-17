Union’s emergency management director literally wrote the book on a key issue facing the city — well at least he wrote a magazine story about it.
Earl Neal wrote about flooding preparedness for Code 3 magazine. That, along with a long career as an emergency worker impressed Mayor Rod Tappe.
“That’s a good fit when somebody’s got that knowledge,” Tappe said after a special meeting Monday, March 15, where the board of aldermen unanimously approved hiring Neal on a part-time basis.
Bourbeuse River flooding has been an all-too common issue in Union.
Emergency management responsibilities formerly were part of the duties of then-City Administrator Russell Rost. But the post has been vacant since October 2020, when Rost retired. The city decided to fill the position on with a part-time official and found one excited about the job in Neal.
Neal, a Union resident for 28 years, worked for 40 years as a first responder. He retired after 10 years with the St. Louis Fire Department after being injured in a partial wall collapse in a fire.
Neal went on serve as chief of the North Jefferson and Johnson County ambulance districts, building the Johnson County district from scratch.
Among Neal’s tasks in Union will be updating the city’s emergency disaster plan, equipping an emergency shelter and working with other agencies.
A love of emergency services drew Neal to the job. “I really wasn’t looking for anything, but when this came up part time it was perfect,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of hobbies, so part time worked out really well.”
Neal, who has been retired for two years, owns a motorhome and motorcycle and enjoys fishing and camping. He has been married 38 years and has seven children, 21 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Tappe and Rost, who both have law enforcement backgrounds, helped select Neal, along with Union Police Chief Andrew Parker.
Water Bills
The board also voted to give residents a week grace period without late fees because water bills are arriving late.
“People are just not receiving them,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.
The city found that 600 more people than average have yet to pay their bill this month, which indicates they have not been getting them on time, he said.