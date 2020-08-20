A local group has turned Union’s new city hall into a small botanical garden.
The Franklin County Master Gardeners planted a variety of native Missouri plants outside the recently opened facility at 10 E. Locust St. Their work is commemorated with a bronze plaque on a large rock in the garden.
Some of the plants already are growing from when they were planted a month ago, said Georgianne McClanahan, one of the master gardeners, after a Friday, Aug. 14, ribbon cutting for the city hall. Others were planted in March.
“Some of them look pretty small,” she said. “In three years, they’re going to be beautiful.”
Among the plants represented are black-eyed Susan, liatris or blazing star, coreopsis, columbine and prairie drop seed.
“We could go on,” said Deb Klak, co-chair-woman of the master gardeners.
The plants are expected to grow to up to 3-feet tall, with those near the windows smaller, between a foot and 18 inches. “Which is what the city wants so they can get in and wash the windows,” Klak said.
The plants should be in bloom between April and November.
The master gardeners picked flowers they hope will resemble Union’s green, blue and yellow city flag, McClanahan said.
“We hope this inspires people to do this in their own yards,” she said.
The gardeners declined to say how much the project cost, but Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said the project came in well-below its $10,000 budget. The master gardeners are planning to put in more vegetation behind the new city hall to help camouflage the trash collection area.
“They did a great job; the Franklin County Master Gardeners are wonderful,” Schmieder said.
The overall design for the project was created by co-chairwoman Karen Leslie. A committee selected the plants for the project.
Other master gardeners who worked on the project include Doris Malone, Colleen Simons, Kathy Heerger, Richard Jackson and Myra Colvin.
The Franklin County Master Gardeners, who started in 2000 and now have 80 members, also maintain a native plants demonstration garden near the corner of Main and McKinley streets in Union.