Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart has been nominated for membership in the National Center for Education Research & Technology (NCERT), an invitation-only group of less than 100 superintendents nationwide.
“The goal of NCERT is to network the country’s top creative and innovative superintendents with other superintendents and with the leaders of the industries they depend upon for technology and research,” according to a letter from NCERT Executive Director Anita Johnson announcing Kephart’s nomination.
“It is a great honor for the School District of Washington to be recognized by NCERT,” Kephart said. “As the proud superintendent in SDOW, I am humbled to be recognized as a national innovation leader, and I look forward to many opportunities I will have to learn from other highly-regarded superintendents throughout the NCERT organization.”
NCERT will be hosting its 2023 Summer Executive Leadership Summit from July 19 to 21 in Canandaigua, New York, and its Fall 2023 National Executive Leadership Conference from Oct. 25 to 28 in San Diego, California.
“In addition to networking with the best superintendents in the country, your superintendent will be treated to a great program that makes the NCERT conferences time well spent,” Johnson said in her letter, which was addressed to Board of Education President Dan Leslie.
“Conference programs are designed to bring cutting-edge ideas and strategies to members, particularly in leadership, educational research, and technology, focusing on important issues including equity, diversity and social justice, social and emotional learning, mental health and school safety.”
Johnson also noted in her letter that NCERT limits its membership to a maximum of 95 of the 18,000 superintendents in the country. “NCERT members are a special family and a powerful network for superintendents,” she said.