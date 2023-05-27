Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart has been nominated for membership in the National Center for Education Research & Technology (NCERT), an invitation-only group of less than 100 superintendents nationwide.

“The goal of NCERT is to network the country’s top creative and innovative superintendents with other superintendents and with the leaders of the industries they depend upon for technology and research,” according to a letter from NCERT Executive Director Anita Johnson announcing Kephart’s nomination.