One of Franklin County’s state representatives, Nate Tate, a Republican from St. Clair, announced Sunday that he is running for state senate district 26. Candidate filing for the August primary election officially opens Tuesday.
“As a Missouri Senator, I will do everything in my power to encourage employers to move to our community and create quality high-paying jobs,” Tate said in the press release announcing his campaign. “As a past president of the St. Clair Chamber of Commerce Board, I know that businesses want to locate in areas that are safe for their employees. I will work tirelessly to support our police and firefighters who keep our community safe every day.”
Tate describes himself as pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. He also said that he will work to make defunding the police illegal in Missouri and “have the government protect and enhance the freedoms of Missourians, not take them away.”
District 26 currently encompasses all of Franklin County and part of St. Louis County, but the exact borders of the district will likely change before Election Day as the state legislature completes the redistricting process.
In the Missouri House of Representatives, Tate serves on the insurance committee and is the vice chair of the special committee on homeland security. He has also introduced legislation attempting to ban texting and driving and regulating microblading, a form of eyebrow cosmetics. He recently told The Missourian that his priorities for the 2022 legislative session include attempting to crack down on fake IDs in the state as well as passing or advancing those two pieces of legislation. He said hopes to bring the work he’s doing in the House now to the Senate.
“I am humbled by the number of conservatives across our community who have asked me to continue my conservative leadership in the Missouri Senate,” he said in the press release. “Just as I have fought for conservative values in the State House, I will continue to fight for those values in the Senate.”
Tate is the IT director and corporate compliance officer with Empac Group, inc. He graduated from St. Clair High School before receiving an associate’s degree from East Central College and a bachelor’s degree from Maryville University. He also has a masters in business administration from Fontbonne University. He lives with his wife and four children in St. Clair.
Tate will face restaurant owner Ben Brown and former motorcycle dealer Bob Jones, both Republicans, in the primary election. Additionally, Franklin County Commissioner Dave Hinson has told The Missourian that he’s interested in the seat.
Former State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer had said he would seek the seat, but has since dropped out of the race to take a job with the SITE Improvement Association and to spend more time with family. No Democrats have announced a campaign. The candidates are vying to replace state Sen. Dave Schatz, who is facing term limits and is now running for the U.S. Senate being vacated by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
The last day of candidate filing for the August Primary election is March 29.