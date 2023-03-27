 Skip to main content
Nashville shooting victim was granddaughter of Washington couple

APTOPIX Nashville-School Shooting

A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting at the school in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)

 Nicole Hester

A Franklin County couple’s nine-year-old granddaughter was among those killed Monday in a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Police have identified the victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all students, and Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce and Mike Hill, all faculty members at the school. The Convenant School, a Presbyterian school founded in 2001, lists Koonce as the head of the school.  

Nashville School Shooting

A police crime scene tape is seen at the entrance to Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at the private Christian grade school in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Nashville School Shooting

A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Amis)