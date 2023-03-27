Nashville shooting victim was granddaughter of Washington couple

A police crime scene tape is seen at the entrance to Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at the private Christian grade school in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)
A Franklin County couple’s nine-year-old granddaughter was among those killed Monday in a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.
Police have identified the victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all students, and Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce and Mike Hill, all faculty members at the school. The Convenant School, a Presbyterian school founded in 2001, lists Koonce as the head of the school.
A friend of the family confirmed to The Missourian that Evelyn Dieckhaus, a third-grader at the school is the granddaughter of Tom and Linda Dieckhaus, who moved to Washington nearly 20 years ago. The couple previously lived in Sullivan, where Tom worked as the CEO of The Meramec Group.
“She was very creative, she and her older sister would stage plays in the backyard. She was just an absolute delight,” said the friend, who spoke to The Missourian but asked to not be named. Evelyn Dieckhaus is the daughter of St. Francis Borgia High alum Mike Dieckhaus (Class of 1998) and Katy Dieckhaus, a native of Houston, Mo.
The couple met while Mike was a medical school student at Washington University. They have one other daughter, Eleanor, who is a sixth-grader at The Convenant School. Eleanor Dieckhaus was in attendance at the school but was not injured in the shooting.
According to police, the shooting occurred shortly after 10 a.m. after a heavily-armed 28-year-old woman entered the school through a side entrance. The shooter carried two “assault-style rifles and a pistol” according to the Associated Press.
The shooter has been identified as Audrey Hale, according to NBC News.
Hale, who has been described by law enforcement as being a former student at the school, was killed by police on the second floor of the school.
“By 10:27 a.m. the shooter was deceased,” Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron told reporters.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said this afternoon that investigators are still working to piece together what may have motivated Hale to carry out her attack.
“We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident,” he said. “We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.”
Police said Hale also left behind a paper trail that showed she was conducting surveillance at the school prior to the shooting and had mapped out the different entrances at the school.
The Covenant School was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church, and had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade. The school had roughly 50 staff members. The school is located in the affluent Green Hills neighborhood just south of downtown Nashville.
President Joe Biden, speaking at an unrelated event at the White House on Monday, called the shooting a “family’s worst nightmare” and implored Congress again to pass a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons.
“It’s ripping at the soul of this nation, ripping at the very soul of this nation,” Biden said.
There have been seven mass killings at K-12 schools since 2006 in which four or more people were killed within a 24-hour period, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. In all of them, the shooters were males.
The database does not include school shootings in which fewer than four people were killed, which have become far more common in recent years. Just last week alone, for example, school shootings happened in Denver and the Dallas-area within two days of each other.
Back in Washington, Mo., the Dieckhaus’ family friend said Monday’s shootings were a “senseless tragic event,” and said that the nation “needed to get its arms around this.”
They said Tom and Linda Dieckhaus have become involved in St. Francis Borgia parish since moving to Washington. They are also longtime members of the Franklin County Country Club and avid supporters of Borgia High School.
“This is a real blow to the family,” the family friend said. “They are a close knit family, and will have plenty of support, but this is a real tragedy.”