The rural Washington man who illegally trafficked dozens of guns and ultimately sold 16 guns to an undercover federal agent pleaded guilty in federal court on Feb. 10, according to court records.
Robert Narup, 72, was initially arrested in October 2021 in Washington along with three other men who all played a part in trafficking guns from Washington to St. Louis and on to Chicago. Now that he has pleaded guilty, Narup will be sentenced on May 9.
Narup, who according to his attorney has been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer,” faces up to five years in federal prison.
Narup’s role in the scheme was to buy firearms throughout the country and then sell them to Jerome “Jerry” Boykin in St. Louis. Boykin, police said, would then take the guns to Chicago and sell them to Rogelio Mancera in exchange for marijuana. Mancera then resold the guns to Rodolfo Ortega, who in turn would sell them to various buyers on the streets of Chicago.
At the time of his arrest, Narup was charged with selling firearms without a license. The other men also face federal charges.
Boykin, of St. Louis, has been charged with possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and Mancera, of Schaumburg, Illinois, has been charged with selling firearms without a license. Ortega, of Chicago, is charged with illegally possessing two firearms that were sold to an individual on Oct. 5, 2021. As a previously convicted felon, Ortega was not allowed to possess firearms by law.
The cases against Boykin, Mancera, and Ortega are ongoing.
Then in January 2022, a federal grand jury in the Northern Illinois Circuit indicted Narup for selling guns illegally.
Federal investigators said the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Chicago Police Department’s newly formed Gun Investigations Team had been investigating Narup and the other men since September 2021.
As the investigation moved forward, authorities learned that beginning in October 2020 Narup had been selling “at least three to five guns” to Boykin “at least every other week.” These guns had been purchased at gun shows in Missouri, Iowa and Arkansas.
In total, Narup sold Boykin approximately 50 guns and two silencers.
Boykin would then take the guns to Chicago and sell them to Mancera, who he had initially met about four years ago in an online sneaker marketplace. About a year after their meeting, Boykin and Mancera began trading guns for various amounts of high-end marijuana.
The men, investigators said, would use Facebook Messenger or Snapchat to communicate with one another, exchanging pictures and texts of the guns and marijuana.
Investigators said Mancera told them that “the firearms were all new and always came in a box” and that he believed they “had never been fired.”
The pair had met at least 10 times, and Mancera said in those meetings he collectively had purchased approximately 40 to 50 firearms. During a September 2021 call — which was recorded by law enforcement officials — Boykin identified his firearms supplier as “an old white man,” though he did not identify him further.
That “old white man” was Narup, who authorities said knew that Boykin was reselling the guns to someone in Chicago, and that these guns were used “to conduct illegal activities in the Chicago area.”
Narup even tried to fulfill Mancera’s special requests for specific guns, including guns that “had big calibers.”
Investigators turned to Narup after Boykin was arrested in October 2021 when he sold 22 firearms to undercover agents in exchange for 6 pounds of specific and different strains of marijuana.
Following his arrest, Boykin told investigators that he had purchased more than 60 different firearms in the last month from an older male who lived in Missouri. Boykin later identified Narup in a photo lineup as his gun dealer.
Investigators say Narup would charge $750 rather than $500 per gun, which is closer to the firearms market value.
A forensics study on the text history between Boykin and a phone number registered to Narup showed that they would exchange messages every few days.
The messages contained information about the purchasing of guns, what types of guns Narup had for sale and Narup’s responses with his inventory. In one message, Narup reportedly boasted about a buyer who would buy “50 or 60 guns a year” from Narup.
Narup was arrested two days after Boykin’s arrest in Chicago. Unaware that Boykin was now cooperating with federal law enforcement, Narup met Boykin and an individual who Narup believed was Boykin’s customer from Chicago in the Walmart parking lot in Washington.
Narup sold the customer 16 guns and two silencers in exchange for $14,000. He also had an additional seven guns and a silencer in his vehicle.
In an interview after his arrest, Narup said that since his retirement in November 2020, he began trafficking guns and that the sale of these guns had become “a significant portion of his income.”
When asked by police about why he continued to sell firearms even after learning that a gun he had sold had been used in a shooting in Chicago, Narup said, “I like dead presidents,” meaning money.