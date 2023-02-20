Justice Graphic

The rural Washington man who illegally trafficked dozens of guns and ultimately sold 16 guns to an undercover federal agent pleaded guilty in federal court on Feb. 10, according to court records.

Robert Narup, 72, was initially arrested in October 2021 in Washington along with three other men who all played a part in trafficking guns from Washington to St. Louis and on to Chicago. Now that he has pleaded guilty, Narup will be sentenced on May 9. 