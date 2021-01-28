Over 40 Percent Was Given in One Month
As Meramec Valley R-III School District’s second semester begins, the district has tens of thousands of dollars in community gifts to support it.
Since August 2020, it has received $39,260.60 in gifts, donations and bequests to the district, according to spreadsheets on the district’s website.
Over 40 percent of the funds, or nearly $17,000, was announced to the public at the Wednesday, Jan. 20, board of education meeting. The district received the funding throughout the course of about one month.
“It just really goes back to how passionate our community is about supporting their schools, — there wasn’t a special drive or anything like that,” Superintendent Dr. John Mulford said. “I think it really just did tie into the mix of the holiday season and that generosity that our community always has.”
Nearly a third of the money, or about $12,500, has been given to the Safety Net Program.
“That program in particular is designed to support families in need, so it can be used for a variety of things that come up,” Mulford said. “Sometimes it’s a displaced family, sometimes it’s providing food.”
More than $5,000 was given by the New Beginnings Lutheran Church on Jan. 6. The money came from its Christmas Mass, in which about 300 attendees donated, mission and ministry director Travis Torblaa said.
“We have a passion for our community and also a passion for those in need, and it’s specifically right here in our community right now. It’s our school district,” he said.
Another $2,000 was given to the Safety Net Program by the Pacific Eagles Aerie #3842 Inc. through separate gifts on Sept. 30 and Jan. 7. President Worthy President Dan McClain said the club donated money earned from bingo nights.
“Our motto of the club is ‘people helping people,’ and we continue to do so,” he said.
McClain is a former Pacific High School teacher, having taught English there for 31 years, he said. Many members of the club are former students as well, so they enjoy giving back.