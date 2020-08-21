The Union Board of Aldermen recently approved more than $66,000 in new studies and related work for the proposed $12 million Union Expressway.
Among the changes to Cochran Engineering’s contract are additional traffic analysis required by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) that will cost $16,900. According to a letter from Shawn Lerai White, senior traffic engineer with subcontractor CBB Transportation Engineers and Planners, MoDOT requested that the evaluation include both the proposed roundabout and an alternative traffic signal, both in existing and anticipated 2040 conditions.
Another $16,063 is being spent on survey services for mussels in the Bourbeuse River, which the expressway would cross. An estimated $14,093 will be spent to relocate the mussels.
Another $19,657 would be spent on preparing a biological assessment if species listed as endangered or threatened are found during the initial survey. City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann has said the river has several endangered species of mussels.
The board of aldermen unanimously approved the additions to the contract with Union-based Cochran at its Monday, Aug. 10, meeting.
A committee with the East-West Gateway Council of Governments recently moved forward a total of $8 million in federal grant money for the Union Expressway, which is on a draft list of projects in the region, as well as an adjacent roundabout.
A vote from East-West Gateway’s full board is expected Wednesday, Aug. 26. The virtual meeting of the board, which is made up of county and city leaders from around the region, including Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, is scheduled for 10 a.m.
The Union Expressway projects are the only ones in Franklin County on East-West Gateway’s draft list for its fiscal year 2021-24 Transportation Improvement Program.
The project features the seven-tenths of a mile Union Expressway itself, which includes a new bridge over the Bourbeuse River and roadway connecting to the current south Highway 47 intersection with Highway 50. The city is seeking a $6.9 million grant for the $10.2 million expressway portion.
Drivers will exit Highway 47 on the north end at a proposed roundabout near the current intersection with Old County Farm Road. The county is seeking a $1.4 million grant for the roundabout, which has a total cost of nearly $2 million.
The roundabout is now expected to be located at Highway 47’s current intersection with Old County Farm Road, though that could change if new issues come up in the design.