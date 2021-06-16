As members of the Washington Brass Band heard the audience applauding their opening number Friday evening, the musicians’ smiles were as vivid as the notes played on their instruments and as warm as the summer air. The applause kept coming after nearly every song, including the themes from “The Magnificent Seven,” “Hogan’s Heroes” and the 1980s and ’90s television sitcom “Coach.” Also included were other well-known songs such as Allan Sherman’s 1963 hit song “Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah,” songs from the 1964 Broadway hit “Fiddler on the Roof” and waltzes, polkas and marches.
“It was great to be back in front of an audience again. Absolutely fantastic,” said Bob Anderson, a trumpeter from Sullivan and one of the 30-plus musicians to perform at Friday’s free performance under the Main Park pavilion. The concert, which was attended by nearly 100 people, was the band’s first live performance in Washington since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2020, they performed in New Haven at a Memorial Day observance, but the band’s annual Christmas performance in the Washington Auditorium had to be canceled.
Band President Bob Hillermann shared Anderson’s excitement to be back. A trombone player, Hillermann joined the band in the eighth grade after being encouraged by his music teacher, Harry Hopkins, at St. Francis Borgia Grade School to join the ensemble. The band has featured a variety of musicians over the years. The band has members from the Washington area and some from Cuba, Missouri, and Louisiana, Missouri.
Hillermann said he and his bandmates “feed off of the energy of the crowd, (so) it was wonderful to be back.”
“We put a lot of effort into this because we love music,” John Eggert, a French horn player, said. “We love performing, and it is just a bonus when your audience is engaged and enjoying the music.”
The band will perform at several upcoming events, including the Washington Town & Country Fair. The band’s annual Christmas concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the city auditorium.
The Washington Brass Band began in the 1970s and is the latest in a long line of community bands to have performed in Washington. Other bands, now defunct, include the Elks Band, the International Shoe Factory Band, the Washington Boys Band, the Washington Concert Band, the Goldenrod Band and the Turner Society, or Turn Verein.
Today’s brass band is formed of volunteer musicians ages 14 and up. Many of the members grew up playing music, stopped playing during their teen and early adult years and returned to music decades later.
Among those is Betsy Williams, a flutist who has been with the band for three years.
She said hearing the audience applaud after the band’s first song tugged on her heart.
“It just gets me every time that you play,” she said. “It is the best thing.”