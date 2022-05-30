Irish heritage was on full display at the Washington Public Library Thursday night when author Patrick Murphy came to speak about his book, “The Irish in St. Louis: From Shanty to Lace Curtain.”
Murphy, who is Irish, said the topic is one that’s central to his identity.
“If your name is Patrick Murphy, you are reminded from the time you were little that you are Irish,” he said. “You meet people and you go, ‘Hi, my name is Patrick Murphy.’ Inevitably, somebody’s going to say ‘well, shoren begorrah!’ (Gaelic for ‘by god’) or ‘top of the morning to ya!’”
His book tells 80 stories of Irish-Americans in St. Louis’ Kerry Patch neighborhood, a historically Irish community north of downtown, in the mid-to-late 1800s.
“I’m old enough that I knew people who were born in Kerry Patch — my grandfather and his brother,” he said. “When I was a kid, I would hear them tell stories of the way it was, and it fascinated me. It was this bustling, rough, robust, tough neighborhood. Everybody was Irish and a center of social life was in the pubs and the churches and all of these crazy stories.”’
The stories in Murphy’s book vary from anti-immigrant nativist mobs attacking the Irish and discriminatory stereotypes that depicted them like monkeys to the origins of the area’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration and the Switzer Licorice Co. that Murphy’s grandfather founded in St. Louis.
However, the heart of his book, he said, explores what it means to be an immigrant and what it means to become an American.
“Every ethnic group has an ‘-ishness’ to it, you know, like Irishness,” he said. “And they often celebrate with food and music and cultural things. I was wondering just what is this ‘-ishness.’”
He said he asked many of his sources for the book the same question: “What does it mean to be Irish and Irish-American?”
“And everyone would kind of scratch their heads and say, ‘I’m not quite sure what it is, but it’s very real, and we’re very proud,’” he said.
That’s the central theme of the 80 stories in Murphy’s book.
“Each one of them sort of approaches this question of what does it mean to be Irish, and also the question of how do you become an American,” he said. “And this is a really relevant question now today too, because the Irish have successfully assimilated and nobody’s being discriminated against anymore, but how did that happen? How do you go about the process of becoming American?”
The event was sponsored by the Washington Public Library and Neighborhood Reads Bookstore.