A class reunion for all Union High School alumni is in the works.
The multi-year class reunion and concert is set for Aug. 29 at the large pavilion at City Park. Mayor Bob Schmuke, who is helping organize the event, told the city’s Park Advisory Board April 6 that the concert will feature 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s music from the Fridley Brothers Band from 7 to 11 p.m.
“It will be very similar to one of our concerts in the park that we do on the first Friday of the month throughout the summer,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
Attendees can bring their own food and drinks to the event.
Participants at the dance are asked to dress with accessories to identify their decade, with ruby red for the 1950s or earlier, diamond white for the 1960s, gold for the 1970s, silver for the 1980s, emerald green for the 1990s, royal blue for 2000-2009 and neon yellow for the 2010s.
While the event is intended for Union graduates, Schmuke said others are likely to attend.
The event would be free, with donations collected for either the city’s park system or Hope Ranch, a nonprofit home and school for children in the foster care system.
Schmuke took part in a class of 1972 reunion last year that raised $1,000 for a nonprofit agency. This year, alumni decided to hold an event for all graduates.
“It’s all guys who actually had bands back in the ‘60s and ‘70s when we were all in school,” Schmuke said of the performers.
The park board recommended approval of the event. It still must go before members of the Board of Aldermen. Pohlmann said once it is approved, the reunion will become an official city of Union event.
Schmuke asked if the city can sponsor the event, even though it might collect money for Hope Ranch, an outside nonprofit agency. Pohlmann said the parks department regularly collects money for agencies like the Union Food Pantry.
A steering committee is expected to be formed before the event.
“It sounds like a fun idea,” Park Board President Suzy Curnutte said. “And maybe get the steering committee to look at ideas like ‘best dressed’ for an era.”
A similar indoor event is also being considered for fall or winter, Schmuke said.