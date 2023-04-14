UHS Class of 1972 makes donation to Care Closet at 2022 reunion
Submitted photo

A class reunion for all Union High School alumni is in the works.

The multi-year class reunion and concert is set for Aug. 29 at the large pavilion at City Park. Mayor Bob Schmuke, who is helping organize the event, told the city’s Park Advisory Board April 6 that the concert will feature 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s music from the Fridley Brothers Band from 7 to 11 p.m.

