The Franklin County University of Missouri Extension office is running into higher than expected costs in an effort to move across Union.
The nonprofit Franklin County Extension Council Foundation, purchased a strip mall on Union Plaza Drive near Pasta House in 2015. The building currently includes an Extension meeting room, as well as several private businesses that lease space, but the Extension would like to use more of the building and move its offices from their current location at 116 W. Main Street in Union, which the Extension rents for $14,000 annually.
An architect’s estimate for renovations of the space on Union Plaza Drive came back in August at $1.2 million, when the extension was only prepared to go forward at $500,000, said Tanner Adkins, field specialist in 4-H Youth Development.
The building currently has 10 units. The Extension would like to take over five, from its current one unit. The existing Anytime Fitness would take up the other five units.
“That five units would give us eight offices, a secretarial area, as well as a conference room, a banquet room, as well as storage,” Adkins said.
The Extension Foundation is looking at seeking grants to help pay for the renovations, said Robert Buxton, the foundation’s president. “We’re working with some local people with construction experience,” he said. “We seem to think that we can get the cost down.”
The foundation would also like to get some of the work done in-kind, Buxton said.
Meeting space is particularly needed, Adkins said. The Extension has meetings with between 60 and 100 people, which it now has to hold at the Franklin County Family Resource Center in the former Clark-Vitt Elementary School. The new building will also allow for multiple meetings at the same time.
“We’ll have lots of nights where the Extension will have two or three classes happening,” he said. “We currently have to search around the area to find availability for those classes. And with our offices being there, we don’t have to haul things across the county to get them there.”
The new building will also have a kitchen, which allows the Extension to add more nutrition and health programs. “We’re going to be able to do more of a cooking demonstration, nutrition program,” he said.
The renovations would also include HVAC replacements, Adkins said.
The Franklin County Extension Council, which uses county funding and provides office space and supplies, cannot legally own property, Adkins said. But the nonprofit foundation was created to be able to buy property.
“The Extension Council, when we move over there, will still pay rent to the foundation to have the space, but they’ll have a building that they can make their own,” he said.
For information on donating to the renovation project, call the extension office at 636-583-5141.
Buxton hopes to see the renovations start within a year, adding that no tax money is being used.
“We’ve got a ways to go to what we want to do, but we’re finally being able to show some progress,” he said.