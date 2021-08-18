Fall will be here before you know it, but the Union Parks and Recreation Department isn’t slowing down with activities.
The parks department plans to continue its popular Movie Night in the Park program into the cooler months but move the showings to the City Auditorium. The auditorium also plans to host two dances. All plans are contingent on approval from the city’s park advisory board and parks, buildings, development and public service committee.
Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the parks department also is gauging public interest in the events. “We’re still kind of in the planning stages,” he said. “We’ve got some ideas and things that we are trying to move forward with, but those things could always be adapted. There’s always the potential of other things happening in the world that make us limit what we can and can’t do.”
Although the movies over the summer in City Park have been largely aimed at young children, some of the movies planned for the auditorium will take their parents back to when they were young.
The movie schedule, as planned, includes “The Goonies” on Oct. 16, “The Princess Bride” on Nov. 20, “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” on Dec. 8, the original “Jumanji” on Jan. 15 and “The Sandlot” on Feb. 19.
“We’re coming at it with a nostalgic approach to these movies,” Pohlmann said.
Instead of Friday nights, when movies are shown in the park, the winter movies would be shown from 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Pohlmann also plans to have food trucks at each event. The city is currently discussing lowering vendor fees for city events.
“We’re making it between lunch and dinner, so a family with young kids could still come out and do something on Saturday when it’s cold and dark outside,” he said. “They can come in and watch a movie and still make it home before bedtime.”
The public will be able to bring in blankets and cushions or use the auditorium’s chairs, but Pohlmann said people will not be able to bring in their own chairs “just because we want to try to maintain and protect the floor,” he said.
A family dance is planned from 2-5 p.m. Nov. 6. Children 12 and under would have to attend with a parent.
The auditorium, located at 500 E. Locust St., also plans to play host to an adult sock hop March 5. It would include a showing of “Grease” prior to the dance. Attendees would be encouraged to dress as a favorite “Grease” character or in other 1950s attire.
Union has one more Movie in the Park for 2021: “Trolls World Tour” is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at City Park, 500 W. Park Ave.