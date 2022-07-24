Pacific High School Logo
Buy Now

When Pacific High School English teacher Kate Copenhagen considers the implications of the Meramec Valley R-III School district’s decision to shift to a trimester schedule for the 2021-22 school year and beyond, student outcomes are the most important factors.

“If we can take a couple of years and look at the data and see if what we’re doing is affecting kids’ learning, then we can decide ‘Is this really the best case scenario?’,” she said.