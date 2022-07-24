When Pacific High School English teacher Kate Copenhagen considers the implications of the Meramec Valley R-III School district’s decision to shift to a trimester schedule for the 2021-22 school year and beyond, student outcomes are the most important factors.
“If we can take a couple of years and look at the data and see if what we’re doing is affecting kids’ learning, then we can decide ‘Is this really the best case scenario?’,” she said.
Data presented by Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn at the school board’s monthly meeting in June suggested that this year’s shift to trimesters may be paying off academically — at least in the first year.
After a two-year slide in GPA at PHS from 2.674 in the 2018-19 school year to 2.487 in 2020-21, the 4-year cumulative GPA trend bounced back up to 2.679 this past year, when trimesters were implemented. There were also fewer failing grades, and more A’s earned at each grade level from seventh to twelfth in the 2022 spring semester from the year before.
Optional student surveys suggest that the benefits might not just be academic. Of 59 responses from 508 Riverbend Middle School students, 69.5 percent agreed that they felt less stress with five courses to manage, rather than the previous seven. The number was high among the 125 high school responses too — 65.6 percent. Reporting more stress were 20 percent of high school students and 15.3 percent of middle school students. In May 909 students were enrolled at PHS.
Though response rate for the student surveys was less than 15 percent, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ketina Armstrong said the data is still valid and was held up by responses in student focus groups.
In a trimester schedule, which Armstrong said is the first in the state, instead of two semesters, the school year is divided into three equal trimesters. School still starts in late August and ends in late May.
Schwierjohn said the shift from a block schedule, where students go to 90 minute class periods and attend different courses on alternate days, was the biggest hurdle. Now, students attend all five of their classes every day for an hour and 10 minutes. Classes that would usually last a full school year can now be completed in two trimesters and previously one-semester classes have been compressed into one trimester, opening up the possibility to graduate early or take more electives.
Copenhagen and high school science teacher Aaron Leggett like seeing their students every day, saying they have better relationships and can go more in depth with more class periods, despite having less time per period than previously.
This was Copenhagen’s first year teaching at Pacific. She came from a district that had 50 minute classes, and said, “An hour and 10 minutes is the perfect length of time for kids to stay focused.”
Condensing classes by 20 minutes and seeing students every day sometimes made pacing a struggle for teachers, which Schwierjohn chalked up to growing pains that could be worked through after a few years and some professional development workshops.
“There were days where we definitely didn’t have enough (material) to fill the time because we were thinking it was shorter than it was,” Copenhagen said. “And then there were days where we had too much, because we were still in the mindset of that 90 minute block.”
Teachers and students both like the new “power lunch” that gives extra time in the middle of the day to attend a study session, ask outside – of-class questions or take a break from academic rigor.
Students could sometimes use the time more wisely, Copenhagen said, but overall the shift has been positive.
Copenhagen said being the only district with trimesters led to some unforeseen problems, especially in the second semester. The breaks for winter, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and President’s Day made it hard to get into a rhythm.
Plus, deciding what to do with transfer students was difficult. For each student transferring into the district, their respective schools had to determine case-by-case how to enroll them into classes at Meramec Valley.
“Right around January we had a lot of transfer students,” Copenhagen said. “That’s kind of problematic because that’s right at the tail end of our second trimester. So kids come in and have to repeat classes or prove what they know.”
Copenhagen said with the second trimester kinks, it was too early to say how successful the transition to trimesters was for the school, but Leggett thinks the transition has been positive overall.
“I think sometimes it can get a little fast paced for some students and some students can get behind in some classes but overall I think trimesters are great for the students and the school,” he said.