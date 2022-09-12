Construction is expected to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14, weather-permitting, on Highway TT between Highways 94 and T in Warren County, according to Missouri Department of Transportation area engineer Jeff Niemeyer.
Construction crews will be doing asphalt overlay on 3.5 miles of roadway, Niemeyer said.
“It’ll be a lot smoother,” he said. “It’ll be a new surface, better traction going up that hill. Then, we’ll stripe it, and there’ll be nice, bright stripes on the road.”
Niemeyer said the road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. everyday for “about a week.” Traffic will be detoured through Highways 47 and D. However, while the road is closed, local traffic and emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.
The project is being done by Pace Construction Co., which has a $1.9 million contract to do three projects in the area. In addition to the Highway TT project, the contract includes resurfacing 12.9 miles of Highway A in Warren and Lincoln counties and resurfacing 8.9 miles of Highway U in Warren and Lincoln counties.
With the increased number of highway work zones in the area, the Missouri Department of Transportation encourages people to be careful and avoid using their cell phones while driving.