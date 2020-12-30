A Beaufort man was injured in a crash on Highway KK on Wednesday, Dec. 23, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported Travis Hasenbeck, 32, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, on Highway KK in rural Franklin County when his vehicle crossed the center line and into the path of a 2009 Freightliner Business Class driven by Edward Gross, 61, of Washington.
Hasenbeck, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was driving too fast for the wet road conditions, according to the highway patrol’s report. He was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment by private vehicle.
Gross was not injured in the crash.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the highway patrol.