Multiple police and firefighters were dispatched to the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary in Washington in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24.
Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, said the department's initial page was made at 12:18 a.m. after the dispensary's security system began sounding multiple alarms.
"When officers arrived they found a vehicle inside the lobby area of the dispensary," Sitzes said. Inside the dispensary was a Chevrolet passenger vehicle. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 24-year-old woman from Washington. Authorities have not released the name of the driver, who was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Sitzes said the woman told investigators that she was headed northbound on Highway 47, hoping to reach Truesdale, a Warren County community that is about 30 minutes north of Washington.
"However, the preliminary investigation into the accident shows that she was actually headed southbound at the time of the crash," Sitzes said. The driver, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment.
Sitzes said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
While officers were at the scene of the crash in Washington, the woman's vehicle then erupted into flames and set portions of the cannabis dispensary on fire. Officers attempted to put out the fire, but were unsuccessful and then requested that the Washington Fire Department be dispatched to the scene.
WFD firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the dispensary suffered heavy fire and smoke damage. Firefighters cleared the scene at 2:31 a.m.
The Missourian has reached out to officials with the Missouri Health and Wellness, but have not heard back at this time.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available.