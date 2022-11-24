Missouri Health and Wellness Dispensary
Caution tape encloses the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary in Washington on Thursday, Nov. 24, after a vehicle crashed into the building and caused a fire in the lobby of the dispensary. 

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

Multiple police and firefighters were dispatched to the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary in Washington in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. 

Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, said the department's initial page was made at 12:18 a.m. after the dispensary's security system began sounding multiple alarms. 