Police Light Crime Graphic

A Washington man and Washington woman were rushed to an area hospital after being injured in a one-vehicle crash in Gasconade County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that at 2:40 p.m. on May 21, Jeffrey D. Gardner, 41, of Washington, was driving a 2006 Big Dog custom motorcycle westbound on Route Z in rural Gasconade County. 