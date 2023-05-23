A Washington man and Washington woman were rushed to an area hospital after being injured in a one-vehicle crash in Gasconade County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 2:40 p.m. on May 21, Jeffrey D. Gardner, 41, of Washington, was driving a 2006 Big Dog custom motorcycle westbound on Route Z in rural Gasconade County.
As Gardner’s vehicle continued westward, it crossed the center of the roadway and traveled off the left side of the highway. It then struck the ground and began to slide before coming to a complete stop.
Gardner, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. He was taken by an ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment. Also injured in the crash was Shamber Bryant, 42, of Washington. Bryant, who was also not wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Washington hospital.