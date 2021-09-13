A Union man died Monday while riding his motorcycle on Highway 47 north of Woodland Drive.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Eddie Jacobs, 62, was stopped in traffic traveling southbound at 12:20 p.m. on a 2003 Harley Davidson. The highway patrol reported Mark Krill, 31, of Union, was inattentive to the roadway, failing to stop his 2012 Nissan Altima, and struck Jacobs, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Also sustaining moderate injuries was Sherri Wibberg, 58, of Belle, who was stopped in her 2019 Jeep Cherokee in front of Jacobs.
Wibberg and Krill, who received minor injuries, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment.
According to the highway patrol, Krill was not wearing a seat belt. Jacobs and Wibberg were wearing safety devices.
All three vehicles were toed in the wreck.