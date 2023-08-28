A St. Louis man was injured Sunday after being ejected from the motorcycle he was riding on Interstate 44 between Villa Ridge and Gray Summit when another driver rear-ended him, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that 58-year-old Joseph Larson was traveling eastbound on I-44, riding a 2001 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle, and Bette Weisman, 72, of Chesterfield, was driving behind him in a 2023 Honda Civic. Weisman was traveling too closely behind Larson and at 3:48 p.m., at approximately mile marker 252, struck the rear of his motorcycle, causing it to slide and eject Larson, the patrol reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.