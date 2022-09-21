Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer
A Pacific man as taken to a St. Louis area hospital after being injured in a one-vehicle crash on a rural Jefferson County road on Sunday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, James S. Williams, 57, of Pacific, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson Electra Glide southbound on Highway F near Bogey Hill Drive when a deer entered the road. The front of Williams’ vehicle struck the deer.
During the crash, Williams, who was wearing a helmet, suffered moderate injuries.
He was taken by members of the Meramec Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur for treatment of his injuries.
