Two people — who were later identified as being a 79-year-old mother and her 61-year-old daughter — were killed in a one-vehicle traffic crash in Hermann on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that Cynthia R. Wolf, of Gasconade, was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre eastbound on Highway 100 shortly around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 14. The sedan failed to stop for a stop sign and traveled across Highway 19 and struck a bluff.
Gasconade County Coroner Jeff Arnold who responded to the scene pronounced Wolf dead at 11:33 a.m. Also killed in the crash was Anita Wolf, 79, also of Gasconade. Arnold reported that Anita Wolf died at the scene shortly before noon.
Neither woman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The fatalities represent the sixth and seventh crash related fatalities for Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop F for this month and the 54th and 55th fatalities for the year.
Visitation for both Cynthia Wolf and Anita Wolf were held Sept. 16 at the Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home in Hermann. Funeral services, which were held at the Hermann United Pentecostal Church, were Saturday.