Police Light Crime Graphic

Two people — who were later identified as being a 79-year-old mother and her 61-year-old daughter — were killed in a one-vehicle traffic crash in Hermann on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that Cynthia R. Wolf, of Gasconade, was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre eastbound on Highway 100 shortly around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 14. The sedan failed to stop for a stop sign and traveled across Highway 19 and struck a bluff. 