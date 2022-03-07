Last year, approximately 76 single-family homes were built in Washington — the most new homes built in a calendar year since before 2004 when 71 were homes built, according to a recently released report from the city’s building department.
“After the recession (in 2008) it took a long time for things to recover, but for us to be hitting numbers like we did in the early 2000s is definitely an encouraging sign for Washington,” said Sal Maniaci, the city’s community and economic development director. The year 2021 was a far cry from 2011 when fewer than 10 single-family homes were built in the city.
“People are realizing that Washington is the kind of place where they can start their careers, raise their families, and we are happy to see that influx of people,” Maniaci said. The new homes had a valuation of more than $20 million, while an additional $2.8 million was spent on home renovations, according to the building permits.
Spurring the residential growth was the completion of Locust Valley, a 27-home project developed by McBride Homes, and continued construction at The Overlook at Weber Farms. There was also some infill housing, or homes built on previously vacant land that was already within city limits.
Manaci and Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said the decision to reduce the minimum lot size for residential properties likely contributed to the uptick in new housing projects.
“I think you could say that a lot of things came together to impact the new home growth we are seeing,” Maniaci said. “The economy is doing better, the changes we made to become more developer-friendly and just a nationwide trend of people wanting smaller lots because they don’t want as much ground to take care of and keep up.”
Lucy agreed, “As a citizen, I was never a fan of having 10,000-square-foot lots, because I thought it limited development. When I became mayor, it became obvious to me that we were going to have to do something to change our future. These numbers prove we were right to do what we did.”
She said the increase in new homes bodes well for the Washington School District and for the city’s economy.
“I can’t imagine that anyone would have a negative feeling about numbers like this,” Lucy said. “We all want Washington to grow and thrive.”
City leaders said they also were pleased to see that there was $9.8 million in industrial growth last year, a year that was marked by high unemployment nationwide and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year’s $9.8 million was the second-highest amount of industrial sector growth this decade, only trailing the $10.1 million spent in 2019.
The city also saw nine new commercial buildings built and 41 commercially zoned buildings renovated during the past year. These projects had a valuation of $17.2 million, up from $10.7 million in 2020.
“This shows how resilient our business community is in Washington,” Maniaci said. “They were able to stay strong through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and to not only make a comeback, but to make significant leaps forward with major investments in our community. They’ve continued to grow, create job openings and show their commitment to Washington.”
According to the report, some of the biggest commercial and industrial projects this year were: Williams Brothers Meat Market, 607 W. Fifth Street, spending more than $499,000 on an interior renovation; the Bank of Washington spending more than $122,000 on a renovation of its branch at 2073 Washington Crossing; the Bank of Franklin County spending more than $4.2 million on its new branch at 1901 Rabbit Trail; the Taco Bell franchise at 777 Washington Square was renovated for $265,000; Smiles by Mace Dental, 824 E. Sixth St., remodeled its office for $350,000; and Midwest Military, 3 Chamber Drive, spent more than $570,000 to construct a new metal building. Mercy spent more than $2.2 million on various renovations last year.
“It is a win for Washington that we can show this kind of growth in a year where we have all faced these kinds of obstacles,” Lucy said.
Tom Neldon, an official with the building department, said the department also has been kept busy with residential occupancy inspections. Last year, the department facilitated more than 545 inspections.
“During these inspections, we are looking primarily for life safety issues such as are there smoke detectors that work, are the handrails in good shape if there are stairs, does the roof leak,” Neldon said. “Depending on the size of the house or unit, it can take up to an hour to inspect the property.”
Maniaci said the building department is on pace to report a similar year in 2022.
“We continue to receive residential permits to review. We know we have some new subdivision plats that are going to be coming in. We also have our new industrial park to market to potential companies,” Maniaci said. “I definitely think we are in for another busy year.”