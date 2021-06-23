Local Taco Bell franchise owner John Moroney is investing $400,000 to $500,000 to keep up with demand for online ordering and add major renovations to the kitchen for the first time in over 30 years.
Moroney, who owns Taco Bell franchises in Washington, Union, St. Clair and Chesterfield, remodeled his Washington Square Shopping Center location to include room for a third line where cooks will focus on online orders, as well as provide a backup for drive-thru requests, said Jennifer Molitor, the company’s director of communications. The restaurant’s other two lines mainly handle in-store and drive-thru orders. The new line will increase production by 50 percent, Moroney said.
Online ordering increased in popularity with the COVID-19 pandemic and is not expected to ease up as social distancing restrictions loosen, according to the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development. In a survey of about 3,700 global participants, only 16 percent said they will prefer in-store over online purchase channels after the pandemic.
The Washington Taco Bell receives at least 4,000 orders per week, 7 to 10 percent of which are through delivery companies, online or mobile orders, Molitor said. That location is the busiest of Moroney’s franchises in Franklin County. It employs about 40 people, up from 15 to 20 employees in 1990, Molitor said.
“Our business has just grown and grown, and we have to have more (food) on hand,” Molitor said. “It was 30 years ago last September we started.”
St. Louis-based JE Foster Construction was the contractor on the remodel, which includes a more accessible walk-in freezer, a remodeled kitchen and other updates to furniture and equipment. Sullivan Bank provided financing, and the work was completed on Monday.
“We were supposed to do this in February,” Moroney said. “They got delayed because you couldn’t get the equipment and the furniture because of COVID.”
Material shortages and transportation delays drove the project’s price tag up by $100,000 to $200,000, Molitor said. The construction process itself took three weeks, and employees were allowed to work at the Union or Chesterfield locations or take a vacation during the shutdown.
Molitor said the restaurant is currently hiring “at least 10 people, if not more. We will always take more.”
Corporate Taco Bell requires franchise owners to renovate the dining room and outdoor space every 10 years, Moroney said, so the latest remodel was in 2010. He said he is not required to update the kitchen during these decade-over-decade cycles, but “we went ahead and did this because the building was 31 years old.”