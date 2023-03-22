There continues to be an outpouring of community support for the families of the two officers shot in Hermann on March 12.
“I just want to say thank you to each and every person from Franklin, Gasconade counties, and beyond that have shown support for Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup this last week,” said New Haven Police Chief Christopher Hammann, who worked with Sullentrup at NHPD and knew Griffith. “Both men dedicated their lives and careers to serve the communities in which they lived and worked. I have attended multiple funerals for first responders over the years and have never seen this level of support for law enforcement in my life.”
Griffith’s funeral was Sunday at Owensville High School. Sullentrup remains hospitalized in critical condition at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur.
Tens of thousands of dollars have also been raised through various fundraisers, and more fundraisers are planned.
At a single fundraiser event in St. Clair Saturday evening, which was attended by more than 400 people and included a prayer vigil, music, food and drinks, as well as a silent and live auction, more than $35,000 was raised, according to a press release from the City of St. Clair.
One of the upcoming fundraisers to support Sullentrup and his family is an all you can eat pancake breakfast scheduled for Saturday, April 1, at the Washington Fire Department’s headquarters. The event, which is being organized by the Washington Fire Department Auxiliary, is scheduled from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The menu also includes sausage, milk, juice and coffee. Diners will be charged $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 11. Children under 3 eat free.
The event also features photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and will give attendees a chance to meet local police officers and firefighters. The event is being financially supported by the Bank of Washington, Bank of Franklin County and First State Community Bank.
A limited number of “#FightLikeAdam” t-shirts will be available for purchase at the event. Those who pre-ordered can pickup their t-shirts at the event.
Other upcoming fundraisers include a special showing of the film, “Top Gun: Maverick,” on March 31 at Hermann’s Showboat Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. All moviegoers are asked to make a freewill donation.
The event is sponsored by Peoples Savings Bank, one of two area banks that have set up memorial accounts where people can donate money to benefit the two officers’ families.
The Hermann Area Chamber of Commerce is also collecting gift cards to local Hermann businesses for the Griffith and Sullentrup families. Those who would like to donate can drop off gift cards at the Visitor Information Center at the Hermann Amtrak Station or at the Hermann Area Chamber of Commerce by 4 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
Another fundraiser event, the Chief Mason Griffith Memorial Ride, is planned for Saturday, May 13. Registration for the UTV ride is at 10 a.m. May 13 at Rosebud Community Park. The entry fee is $25. The event will also feature a barbecue, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and T-shirts and hoodies will be available for purchase. All proceeds will go toward the Griffith family, a memorial for Griffith at Rosebud Community Park and a playground at Rosebud Community Park, a project supported by Griffith and his wife, Jennifer.