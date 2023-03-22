There continues to be an outpouring of community support for the families of the two officers shot in Hermann on March 12. 

“I just want to say thank you to each and every person from Franklin, Gasconade counties, and beyond that have shown support for Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup this last week,” said New Haven Police Chief Christopher Hammann, who worked with Sullentrup at NHPD and knew Griffith. “Both men dedicated their lives and careers to serve the communities in which they lived and worked. I have attended multiple funerals for first responders over the years and have never seen this level of support for law enforcement in my life.”