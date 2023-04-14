More upgrades could be coming to Washington’s skate park in Optimist Park, according to Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
“The skate park was done before I started working with the city, but I believe there were some cutbacks and changes made to the overall design of the skate park,” Dunker said in his presentation to the Commission Wednesday night. “I’m going to get with the original installer to see if we can come up with some ideas about what we can do to add some features back into the skate park,” Dunker said.
While the city evaluates possible additions to the skate park, Dunker said the first phase of the $150,000 renovation is nearly complete.
In January, Dunker announced that the city would remove the old, cracked asphalt from around the concrete ramps. KJU Construction was then selected in February as the contractor to pour new concrete and install a new fence around the skate park as part of the first phase of the work.
The second phase of the project, which largely focuses on “cosmetic upgrades,” include adding siding to the pavilion, removing the plywood partitions in the bathroom and replacing them with a composite partition, will begin soon. The city is currently seeking bids for the installation of the new siding.
In addition to these upgrades, Dunker also reported that the Washington Optimist Club had donated funds that were used to pay for a new water fountain at Optimist Park and four new park benches at the new playground in James W. Rennick Riverfront Park.
“The Washington Optimist Club is all about doing things for the youth in the community, that is our mission,” said Nell Redhage, president of the Washington Optimist Club.
The new park benches will be installed at the riverfront playground at a later date, Dunker said. The playground is expected to officially open April 27 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m.
“We felt that the park benches at the playground fit our mission,” Redhage said. “Optimist Park has our name on it, so we try to keep it updated and relevant to the community. It definitely needed that new drinking fountain, so we were happy to be able to make that improvement to the park.”
Redhage said funding for the park benches and the water fountain came from various fundraisers that the club holds each year, including selling waffle ice cream sandwiches at the Washington Town & Country Fair and breakfasts with Santa and the Easter Bunny.
In addition to providing an update on the skate park, Dunker also discussed several ongoing priority projects in the parks system.
Among those priority projects is the painting of the caboose at the city’s Railroad Heritage Park along Front Street. The contractor was in town this week to finish painting the second coat of red paint on the caboose. Before painting it, they also power washed it and sprayed it with chemicals in hopes of preventing the historic caboose from rusting.
They will return in two weeks, weather permitting, to finish painting the caboose.
Dunker said the construction of the entertainment pavilion at the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds is underway. He said the foundations for the pavilion are being poured this week.
“It will be a push to get it done for this year’s Fair,” Dunker said.
Other ongoing priority projects are the creation of new walking trails at Miller-Post Nature Reserve and tuckpointing of the city auditorium. The construction of two new mini pavilions at South Point Bark Park will happen later this summer, Dunker said.