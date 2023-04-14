More upgrades could be coming to Washington’s skate park in Optimist Park, according to Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker. 

“The skate park was done before I started working with the city, but I believe there were some cutbacks and changes made to the overall design of the skate park,” Dunker said in his presentation to the Commission Wednesday night. “I’m going to get with the original installer to see if we can come up with some ideas about what we can do to add some features back into the skate park,” Dunker said. 